WAPPINGERS FALLS — The Greenwich girls cross country team finished 12th of 19 teams at the Nike Cross Nationals New York Regional at Bowdoin Park on Saturday.
The Witches finished with 309 points. Fayetteville-Manlius won with 47, followed by Saratoga Springs with 49.
Brynne Wright led Greenwich with her 37th-place finish in 19 minutes, 46.20 seconds for the 3.1-mile course. Brooke Wright was 69th in 20:40.80.
Emma Cronin was 101st (21:15.30), Emily Skiff was 113th (21:40.40) and Teagan Wright was 121st (21:50.10) to round out the Witches' scorers.
