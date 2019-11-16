PLATTSBURGH — The Greenwich girls cross country team, ranked No. 1 in the state Class C poll all season, was upset by two points at the State Cross Country Championships. The Witches fell to Camden, of Section III, 75-77, at SUNY Plattsburgh.
Brynne Wright led Greenwich with a fifth-place finish in 17 minutes, 15.6 seconds.
In the Class D boys race, Lake George was sixth of 10 teams with 151 points.
Check back later for a complete story.
