SCHENECTADY — The Greenwich girls cross country team placed six runners in the top 10 Saturday as the Witches captured the girls Division I title at the 81st annual Grout Run at Central Park.
Schuylerville placed second in the girls Division C race, and Queensbury finished fourth in the boys Division II race.
Brynne Wright finished third overall to lead Greenwich, finishing the 2.75-mile course with a time of 16:02.66. She was followed by Nina Sgambelluri and Kaleigh Higgins, who placed fourth and fifth. Brooke Wright, Bailey Bain and Emily Skiff finished between eighth and 10th.
Shaker's Leonni Griffin won the race in 15:25.71.
Also placing in the girls Division I race from the area were Greenwich's Teagan Wright (16th); Queensbury's Kinsley Holl (17th), Martyna Bozcar (22nd) and Abby Doin (25th); and Glens Falls' Katie Culliton (18th), Helena Trackey (24th) and Katherine Lieberth (27th).
Greenwich finished with 30 team points to edge out Shaker by three points, followed by Queensbury (110) and Glens Falls (121).
In the girls Division C race, Schuylerville's Sunni LaBounty placed fourth overall in 16:52.98, behind winner Tess Fitzmaurice of Greenville, who won in 15:58.39.
Lake George's Elizabeth Radyn finished sixth in 17:25.84, followed in eighth by Schuylerville's Megan Vianese. The Black Horses' Anya Vautrin was 19th, helping Schuylerville (66 points) to a runner-up finish behind Delhi (43).
In the boys Division II race, Queensbury was fourth with 121 team points, and the Spartans were led by Noah Engel, who placed 11th overall in 14:34.31. Teammate Lance Hayes was 19th in 15:16.39. Shaker was first in the team standings.
In the boys Division C race, Lake George's Jake O'Keefe placed 10th overall in 14:56.90, and teammate Joseph Cocozza finished 23rd. Daryl Headen finished 20th in 15:21.00 to lead Schuylerville to a fifth-place team finish.
Glens Falls' Julian Stedman and Sam Bordeau finished 25th and 26th, respectively, in the boys Division I race.
