Greenwich placed seven girls and two boys on the first teams for the Wasaren League Cross Country All-Stars.
Making it for the girls were senior Brynne Wright, sophomore Nina Sgambelluri, senior Quinn Collins, senior Brooke Wright, freshman Teagan Wright, fresman Bailey Bain and senior Emma Cronin.
Freshmen Jacob Ziehm and Colin Murray made it for the Witches' boys.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Also named to the first team were Saratoga Catholic sophomore Thomas Sherwin and junior Hayden Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.