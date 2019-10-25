{{featured_button_text}}

Greenwich placed seven girls and two boys on the first teams for the Wasaren League Cross Country All-Stars.

Making it for the girls were senior Brynne Wright, sophomore Nina Sgambelluri, senior Quinn Collins, senior Brooke Wright, freshman Teagan Wright, fresman Bailey Bain and senior Emma Cronin.

Freshmen Jacob Ziehm and Colin Murray made it for the Witches' boys.

Also named to the first team were Saratoga Catholic sophomore Thomas Sherwin and junior Hayden Day.

