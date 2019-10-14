NEW YORK — Brynne Wright and Nina Sgambelluri led the way as Greenwich won the girls varsity Class E division of the Manhattan Invitational on Saturday by a wide margin.
Greenwich finished first with 53 points, 85 points ahead of second-place Boston Latin School. There were 22 teams and 161 runners in the Class E field.
Brynne Wright was second with a time of 15:26.0 over the 2 1/2-mile course at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx. Sgambelluri was third in 15:33.6. Brooke Wright was 10th (16:02.5), Quinn Collins finished 16th (16:17.0), Teagan Wright placed 22nd (16:30.5), Bailey Bain was 26th (16:35.6) and Emily Skiff came in 43rd (17:10.2).
The Queensbury boys were 11th in Class B, which had 29 teams and 201 finishers. Noah Engel was 26th in 13:55.9 and Lucas Jenkin was 35th in 14:05.3.
