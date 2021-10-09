Glens Falls second at Tartan Invitational

GLENVILLE — Glens Falls finished second in both Division I races and Nina Sgambelluri of Greenwich won the girls Division II race in the Tartan Invitational at Indian Meadows on Saturday.
Jack Putnam was second (16:25.00) and Julian Stedman third (16:33.15) as Glens Falls beat out South High for second place by five points in the boys Division I event. Jack Bordeau of Glens Falls was 12th.
South High’s Tillman Philo was eighth in that race (17:18.03) followed by teammates Andrew Byrne (11th), Jordan Stevens (13th) and Cooper Brennan (14th).
Marissa Colvin of South Glens Falls was third in the girls Division I race (19:42.89), followed by teammate Lily McNulty in fourth (19:44.61). For Glens Falls, Clara Avery took fifth (19:58.87), Helena Trackey was ninth (21:00.03), Sylvia Guillet placed 13th and Katherine Lieberth finished 15th.
Sgambelluri won the girls Division II race in a time of 18:22.12. Teammate Teagan Wright was fifth (20:06.62) and Caroline Kelly placed seventh (21:10.56). For Hoosic Valley, Lily Czub was second (19:02.31), Sophia Squires was third (19:04.90) and Megan Rice was 11th.
In the boys Division II run, Ethan Sheldon of Hoosic Valley was fifth (17:02.94), Jake Kinnicut was seventh (17:36.25) and Logan Maleady was 13th. For Greenwich, Matt Bink took eighth (17:43.25) and Jacob Ziehm was 11th (18:09.06).
Horses take first
MAPLE HILL — The Schuylerville boys were first among five teams in the boys large school section of the Maple Hill Invitational. The Schuylerville girls were third in their race.
Leading the way for the Black Horse boys was Daniel Farbaniec in third (17:56.90), followed by Daryl Headen in fifth (18:47.06), Zachary Payant in seventh (19:01.40), James Lynch in 10th (19:09.57) and Gavin Winacott in 16th.
The Schuylerville girls were led by Megan Vianese (third, 21:09.29), Nikki Stark (15th) and Lillian Letzring (19th).