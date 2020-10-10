Glens Falls runners win vs. Amsterdam

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
(at Cole's Woods)
Course length: 2.8 Miles
Boys: Glens Falls 22, Amsterdam 37
Top 10 individuals: 1. Julien Stedman (GF) 16:20, 2. Trevor Dzikowicz (Am) 16:34, 3. Jack Putnam (GF) 16:58, 4. Jacob Gomez (Am) 17:44, 5. Ryan Healy (GF) 17:47, 6. Jack Bordeau (GF) 18:51, 7. Liam Burgess (GF) 19:14, 8. Joe Santiago (Am) 19:50, 9. Owen Kress (GF) 20:30, 10. Owen Burr (GF) 20:31.
Girls: Glens Falls 17, Amsterdam 42
Top 10 individuals: 1. Clara Avery (GF) 18:57, 2. Katherine Lieberth (GF) 21:13, 3. Helena Trackey (GF) 21:24, 4. Brook Marshall (Am) 22:00, 5. Sylvia Guillet (GF) 22:29, 6. Mia Connelly (GF) 22:47, 7. Katie Crandall (GF) 22:49, 8. Rosie Sculco (Am) 23:26, 9. Gianna Crespo-Julia (Am) 23:38, 10. Briana Kelly (Am) 24:42.
(at Hudson Falls)
Course length: 2.9
Boys: HF Incomplete, B-Perth 15
Top 6 individuals: 1. Connor Couperus (B-P) 18:19. 2. Aiden Snyder (B-P) 20:41, 3. Joshua Hughes (B-P) 21:55, 4. Thomas Holland (B-P) 22:17, 5. Logan Zara (B-P) 24:43. 6. Robert Brisbin (HuF) 26:53.
Girls: HF Incomplete, B-Perth 15
Top 11 individuals: 1. Emma Frasier (B-P) 21:59, 2. Haley Tomlinson (B-P) 22:08, 3. Alexandra Brown (B-P) 22:20, 4. Samantha Murphy (B-P) 22:35, 5. Lauren Philips (B-P) 23:13, 6. Emelia Murphy (B-P) 24:21, 7. Seneca Williamson (HuF) 24:30, 8. Grace Smith (B-P) 24:34, 9. Bianca Ropeter (B-P) 25:02, 10. Ashlyn Hutchinson (HuF) 25:06, 11. Allie Guay (HuF) 28:51.
