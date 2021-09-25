Glens Falls among top teams at Killian Invy

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls finished second in the girls race and third in the boys at the 2021 Killian Invitational at Moreau Rec on Saturday.

Clara Avery finished fifth, Helena Trackey was 11th and Sylvia Guillet placed 13th for the Glens Falls girls. Schuylerville was fourth as a team with Megan Vianese placing fourth and Nikki Stark finishing 14th.

Hoosic Valley was fifth, led by Sophia Squires (second) and Lily Czub (third). The host school was sixth, with Marissa Colvin in sixth place and Lily McNulty in ninth. Teagan Wright of Greenwich was eighth and Katrin Schreiner of Hadley-Luzerne was 10th.

In the boys race, Julian Stedman was fourth and Jack Putnam sixth to lead the way for Glens Falls. Schuylerville was fourth, with Daryl Headen eighth and Daniel Farbaniec ninth. South High took sixth, led by Tillman Philo in 15th place.

Scotia won both individual titles, with Stephanie James placing first in the girls race and Tyler Greene atop the boys field.

Killian Invitational (3-mile course) BOYS Team scores: 1. Averill Park 50, 2. Scotia 78, 3. Glens Falls 95, 4. Schuylerville 120, 5. Saranac Lake 131, 6. South High 145, 7. Stillwater 184, 8. Lake George 205, 9. Hoosic Valley 242, 10. North Warren-Johnsburg 253, 11. Hadley-Luzerne 264, 12. Mechanicville 310. Top 30 local runners: 4. Julian Stedman (GF) 17:00.36, 5. Anthony Zazzaro (Still) 17:02.87, 6. Jack Putnam (GF) 17:03.18, 8. Daryl Headen (Schy) 17:23.63, 9. Daniel Farbaniec (Schy) 17:23.95, 13. Dan Patrick (Still) 17:45.96, 15. Tillman Philo (SGF) 17:50.46, 16. Jake Kinnicut (HV) 17:53.19, 18. Jack Bordeau (GF) 17:57.52, 21. Zachary Payant (Schy) 18:05.91, 22. Jordan Stevens (SGF) 18:08.98, 23. Isaac Herrick (LG) 18:09.30, 26. Ryan Healy (GF) 18:17.44, 28. James Lynch (Schy) 18:20.20, 30. Liam Fahey Stack (LG) 18:22.24. GIRLS Team scores: 1. Scotia 51, 2. Glens Falls 84, 3. Saranac Lake 113, 4. Schuylerville 120, 5. Hoosic Valley 125, 6. South High 130, 7. Averill Park 147, 8. Greenwich 154, 9. Lake George 171, 10. North Warren-Johnsburg 257, 11. Mechanicville 304. Top 30 local runners: 2. Sophia Squires (HV) 19:15.28, 3. Lily Czub (HV) 19:24.48, 4. Megan Vianese (Schy) 19:47.09, 5. Clara Avery (GF) 20:04.15, 6. Marissa Colvin (SGF) 20:15.32, 8. Teagan Wright (Gre) 20:28.49, 9. Lily McNulty (SGF) 20:34.43, 10. Katrin Scheiner (HL) 20:48.78, 11. Helena Trackey (GF) 20:50.93, 13. Sylvia Guillet (GF) 20:59.89, 14. Nikki Stark (Schy) 21:04.24, 19. Caroline Kelly (Gre) 21:48.66, 21. Taylor McLarty (LG) 22:00.13, 22. Taylor Syvertsen (LG) 22:00.43, 23. Sarah Hanssen (Still) 22:01.64, 26. Emily Skiff (Gre) 22:21.05, 27. Lillian Letzring (Schy) 22:21.51, 30. Katherine Lieberth (GF) 22:43.34.

