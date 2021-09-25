Glens Falls among top teams at Killian Invy

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls finished second in the girls race and third in the boys at the 2021 Killian Invitational at Moreau Rec on Saturday.
Clara Avery finished fifth, Helena Trackey was 11th and Sylvia Guillet placed 13th for the Glens Falls girls. Schuylerville was fourth as a team with Megan Vianese placing fourth and Nikki Stark finishing 14th.
Hoosic Valley was fifth, led by Sophia Squires (second) and Lily Czub (third). The host school was sixth, with Marissa Colvin in sixth place and Lily McNulty in ninth. Teagan Wright of Greenwich was eighth and Katrin Schreiner of Hadley-Luzerne was 10th.
In the boys race, Julian Stedman was fourth and Jack Putnam sixth to lead the way for Glens Falls. Schuylerville was fourth, with Daryl Headen eighth and Daniel Farbaniec ninth. South High took sixth, led by Tillman Philo in 15th place.
Scotia won both individual titles, with Stephanie James placing first in the girls race and Tyler Greene atop the boys field.