Gibbs, Olden win Adirondack League cross country titles

QUEENSBURY — Granville-Whitehall's Amber Gibbs and Warrensburg's Brody Olden captured the girls and boys titles, respectively, Thursday in the Adirondack League cross country championships at Queensbury High School.

The Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne girls edged out Lake George for the team title, going to the sixth runner after both teams finished with 31 points. C/H-L's sixth runner placed 11th among runners from full teams, while the Warriors' sixth runner was 13th.

Lake George placed eight runners in the top 10 to easily win the boys team title on the 3.1-mile course that will host the Section II state qualifier meet on Nov. 5. Granville-Whitehall was second.

Gibbs, a junior, won the girls race with a time of 21 minutes, 14.19 seconds, followed by C/H-L eighth-grader Samantha Savage in 21:53.96. Hartford freshman Brynn Tyler was third in 22:00.08, closely followed in fourth by Lake George sophomore Taylor Syvertsen. C/H-L senior Rylee Dunbar rounded out the top five female finishers.

On the boys side, Olden, a junior, finished first with a time of 17:42.97, followed by Lake George eighth-grader James Richard in 18:31.27. Lake George's Liam Fahey-Stack and Jason Ludlow finished in third and fifth, on either side of fourth-place finisher Quinn Johnson of Granville-Whitehall.

Adirondack League Championships BOYS Team Scores 1. Lake George 18, 2. Granville-Whitehall 56, 3. Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne 71, 4. Hartford 103. Top 25 Finishers (3.1 miles) 1. Brody Olden (Warr);17:42.97 2. James Richard (LG);18:31.27 3. Liam Fahey-Stack (LG);18:35.61 4. Quinn Johnson (G-W);18:37.22 5. Jason Ludlow (LG);18:44.68 6. Caden Willett (LG);19:04.46 7. Oliver Herrick (LG);19:05.99 8. Brendan Battersea-Manna (LG);19:07.80 9. Samuel Burns (LG);19:15.72 10. Cameron Hoffis (LG);19:23.70 11. Parker Cornwall (G-W);20:00.13 12. Noah Springer (C/H-L);20:01.22 13. Ashton Tokarski (C/H-L);20:14.45 14. Makaio Potts (C/H-L);20:21.59 15. Carter Powell (G-W);20:26.55 16. Ayden Higgins (NW/J-M);20:27.05 17. Bryton Mandigo (Hart);20:27.83 18. Joe Cain (Warr);20:35.23 19. Jacob Durkee (Arg);21:20.31 20. Everett McLarty (LG);21:23.78 21. Jonah Cocozza (LG);21:28.20 22. Ronin Gosselin (G-W);21:44.04 23. Joel Rivera (NW/J-M);21:54.18 24. Finley Vanerminden (G-W);21:55.82 25. Paul Granger (C/H-L);21:59.82 GIRLS Team Scores 1. Corinth/Hadley-Luzerne 31, 2. Lake George 31, 3. North Warren/Johnsburg-Minerva 74. Top 25 Finishers (3.1 miles) 1. Amber Gibbs (G-W);21:14.19 2. Samantha Savage (C/H-L);21:53.96 3. Brynn Tyler (Hart);22:00.08 4. Taylor Syvertsen (LG);22:00.32 5. Rylee Dunbar (C/H-L);22:10.67 6. Layla Johnston (LG);22:23.76 7. Kara Tucker (NW/J-M);23:04.50 8. Kayla Grant (LG);23:12.67 9. Sophie Unkauf (LG);23:55.11 10. Erica Sialunski (Arg);24:15.57 11. Haley Potvin (C/H-L);24:17.95 12. Cooper Henke (C/H-L);24:19.84 13. Erika McGuire (C/H-L);24:53.51 14. Allison Wiley (C/H-L);24:57.50 15. Carlie Depew (Arg);25:02.84 16. Symphony Machicao (LG);25:34.18 17. Gianna Fasulo (LG);25:38.46 18. Katelyn Hanlon (C/H-L);26:18.46 19. Breanna Wiley (C/H-L);26:36.92 20. Ava Lohrey, Ava (Warr);26:42.80 21. Natalie Morin (G-W);26:45.46 22. Lillian San Antonio (NW/J-M);27:07.57 23. Alexis Pape (LG);27:35.08 24. Lily Stokowski (Hart);27:47.27 25. Margaret Cocozza (LG);27:59.87