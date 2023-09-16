BROADALBIN — Seniors Amber Gibbs of Granville and Cooper Brennan of South Glens Falls finished second in the girls and boys races Saturday at the Broadalbin-Perth Invitational.

Gibbs finished the 2.9-mile course with a time of 20 minutes, 51 seconds, beating out South High's Lily McNulty at the wire for second. McNulty finished in 20:51.2. The Bulldogs' Madaline Goliber placed eighth in 22:48.9. Albany's Annabelle DiStefano won the race in 20:00.2.

The South High girls placed third with 44 team points, while Granville was incomplete.

On the boys side, Brennan was runner-up in 16:55.5, just behind Albany's Roland Richard, who won in 16:32. Granville's Hayden Villareal placed sixth in 18:20.2, and teammates Cameron Rathbun and Carter Powell finished 12th and 13th, respectively.

The Granville boys placed third with 72 points, and South High was fourth with 84.