 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four Queensbury runners make Foothills Council cross country first teams

  • 0

Athletes representing a number of local schools make up the Foothills Council boys and girls cross country all-star teams.

Four runners from Queensbury — two boys and two girls — made the first team. Maddie Powers and Miranda Habshi were first-teamers for the Spartans girls, while for the boys, Jack Hicks and Patrick Russell made the first team.

From other local schools, Schuylerville's Megan Vianese, South Glens Falls' Lily McNulty and Glens Falls' Clara Avery made the All-Foothills girls first team.

On the boys side, Glens Falls' Jack Putnam and Schuylerville's Daryl Headen made the first team among local athletes.

Scotia's Stephanie James and Tyler Greene headed up the girls and boys all-star first teams, respectively.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News