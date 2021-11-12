Four Queensbury runners make Foothills Council cross country first teams

Athletes representing a number of local schools make up the Foothills Council boys and girls cross country all-star teams.
Four runners from Queensbury — two boys and two girls — made the first team. Maddie Powers and Miranda Habshi were first-teamers for the Spartans girls, while for the boys, Jack Hicks and Patrick Russell made the first team.
From other local schools, Schuylerville's Megan Vianese, South Glens Falls' Lily McNulty and Glens Falls' Clara Avery made the All-Foothills girls first team.
On the boys side, Glens Falls' Jack Putnam and Schuylerville's Daryl Headen made the first team among local athletes.
Scotia's Stephanie James and Tyler Greene headed up the girls and boys all-star first teams, respectively.