Four Queensbury runners make Foothills Council cross country first teams

Athletes representing a number of local schools make up the Foothills Council boys and girls cross country all-star teams.

Four runners from Queensbury — two boys and two girls — made the first team. Maddie Powers and Miranda Habshi were first-teamers for the Spartans girls, while for the boys, Jack Hicks and Patrick Russell made the first team.

From other local schools, Schuylerville's Megan Vianese, South Glens Falls' Lily McNulty and Glens Falls' Clara Avery made the All-Foothills girls first team.

On the boys side, Glens Falls' Jack Putnam and Schuylerville's Daryl Headen made the first team among local athletes.

Scotia's Stephanie James and Tyler Greene headed up the girls and boys all-star first teams, respectively.

Foothills Council Cross Country All-Star Team Girls First Team Stephanie James;Scotia Maddie Powers;Queensbury Miranda Habshi;Queensbury Megan Vianese;Schuylerville Lily McNulty;South Glens Falls Clara Avery;Glens Falls Erin Smith;Scotia Boys First Team Tyler Greene;Scotia Jack Hicks;Queensbury Patrick Allen;Scotia Jack Putnam;Glens Falls Patrick Russell;Queensbury Daryl Headen;Schuylerville Liam Cowdrey;Scotia Girls Second Team Marissa Colvin;South Glens Falls Emma Frasier;Broadalbin-Perth Emma Murphy;Broadalbin-Perth Karaline McCarthy;Scotia Ashley Greene;Scotia Helena Trackey;Glens Falls Schuyler Long;Scotia Boys Second Team Connor Couperus;Broadalbin-Perth Julian Stedman;Glens Falls Ben Jenkin;Queensbury Chase Freed;Queensbury Julian Campopiano;Queensbury Liam Davidson;Queensbury Ryan Freihofer;Scotia Girls Honorable Mention Julia Powell;Queensbury Sophia Allen;Scotia Nikki Stark;Schuylerville Gloria Allison;Queensbury Briana Kelly;Amsterdam Katherine Leiberth;Glens Falls Kara Goldstein;Scotia Laina Frasier;Broadalbin-Perth Rowan Lochner-Fehl;Queensbury Kate Crandall;Glens Falls Boys Honorable Mention Tillman Philo;South Glens Falls Daniel Farbaniec;Schuylerville Jack Bordeau;Glens Falls Zachary Payant;Schuylerville Alex Cwiakala;Johnstown Trey Naselli;Johnstown James Lynch;Schuylerville John Bednarek;Scotia Rylee VanAlstine;Broadalbin-Perth Jordan Stevens;South Glens Falls

