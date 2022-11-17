Foothills cross country all-stars announced

Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Queensbury placed three runners on the first team of the Foothills Council cross country all-star team released this week.
The Spartans' Maddie Powers, who won the Foothills Council meet, leads the way on the girls first team while Liam Davidson and Julian Campopiano made the boys first team.
Schuylerville's Megan Vianese and Adeline Ballou were named to the girls first team, along with Lily McNulty of South Glens Falls. Liam Burgess of Glens Falls was named to the boys first team.
The Adirondack League has announced its 2022 cross country all-star team.
Maddie Powers took fifth place at the State Cross Country Championships on Saturday. She was among dozens of local runners at the meet.
The Lake George boys, the Schuylerville girls and Maddie Powers were among the winners in the Section II cross country meet on Saturday.
Granville-Whitehall's Amber Gibbs and Warrensburg's Brody Olden captured the girls and boys titles, respectively, Thursday in the Adirondack League cross country championships.
Maddie Powers won the girls race on her home course as Queensbury High School hosted the Foothills Council cross country championships on Monday.
Photos from Monday's Foothills Council cross country meet at Queensbury High School.
