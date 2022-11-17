Foothills cross country all-stars announced

Queensbury placed three runners on the first team of the Foothills Council cross country all-star team released this week.

The Spartans' Maddie Powers, who won the Foothills Council meet, leads the way on the girls first team while Liam Davidson and Julian Campopiano made the boys first team.

Schuylerville's Megan Vianese and Adeline Ballou were named to the girls first team, along with Lily McNulty of South Glens Falls. Liam Burgess of Glens Falls was named to the boys first team.

Foothills Cross Country All-Stars GIRLS First team: Maddie Powers (Q), Kira Macintosh (Sco), Megan Vianese (Schy), Adeline Ballou (Schy), Lily McNulty (SGF), Stephanie James (Sco), Emma Frasier (B-P). Second team: Schuyler Long (Sco), Briar Wells (Sco), Finley Purvis (Q), Grace Powers (Q), Ruby Janssen (Q), Nikki Stark (Schy), Laina Frasier (B-P). Honorable mention: Avery Crain (Am), Sophia Allen (Sco), Karaline McCarthy (Sco), Erin Smith (Sco), Emily Miller (Sco), Gianna Crespo-Julia (Am), Ashley Greene (Sco), Olivia Welch (Sco), Julia Powell (Q), Hannah Yonkin (Schy), Miranda Habshi (Q). BOYS First team: Tyler Knaggs (Sco), Liam Davidson (Q), Finn Winters-Bona (Sco), Liam Cowdrey (Sco), Julian Campopiano (Q), Liam Burgess (GF), Connor Couperus (B-P). Second team: James Lynch (Schy), Ryan Freihoffer (Sco), Rylee Vanalstine (B-P), Nick Gileski (Q), Nick DiPlacido (Q),Patrick Eppedico-Cirillo (Q), Cooper Brennan (SGF). Honorable mention: Gavin Winacott (Schy), Julian Stedman (GF), Quinn Fasciglione (Sco), Chris DiPlacido (Q), Forrest Slingerland (GF), Spencer Gilbert (Sco), Garrett Bobowski (Jnt), Ryan Healy (GF), Nicholas Giambrone (Q), Blaine Herrick (B-P).