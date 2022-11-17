 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Foothills cross country all-stars announced

Queensbury placed three runners on the first team of the Foothills Council cross country all-star team released this week.

The Spartans' Maddie Powers, who won the Foothills Council meet, leads the way on the girls first team while Liam Davidson and Julian Campopiano made the boys first team.

Schuylerville's Megan Vianese and Adeline Ballou were named to the girls first team, along with Lily McNulty of South Glens Falls. Liam Burgess of Glens Falls was named to the boys first team.

