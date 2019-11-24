Foothills All-Stars
Boys First Team
Name;School
Nick Logan;Queensbury
Noah Greski;Scotia
Kyle Ostrander;Scotia
Noah Engle;Queensbury
Alex Tebano;Scotia
Trevor Dzikowicz;Amsterdam
Cowen Leininger;South Glens Falls
Boys Second Team
Lucas Jenkin;Queensbury
Tyler Greene;Scotia
Mike Pino;Scotia
Sam Bordeau;Glens Falls
Micah Smith;Broadalbin-Perth
Daryl Headen;Schuylerville
Patrick Russell;Queensbury
Boys Honorable Mention
Glens Falls: Paul Trackey, Julian Stedman. South Glens Falls: Aidan Taylor. Hudson Falls: Peyton Daley. Queensbury: Drew Fedele, Tyler Harrington, Lance Hayes. Broadalbin-Perth: Connor Couperus, Daniel Dylong. Schuylerville: Cody Belden
Girls First Team
Stephanie James;Scotia
Delaney Kroch;Scotia
Maddie Powers;Queensbury
Megan Vianese;Schuylerville
Sarah Smith;Broadalbin-Perth
Marissa Colvin;South Glens Falls
Katie Culliton;Glens Falls
Annalise Beyerbach;Queensbury
Kinsley Holl;Queensbury
Girls Second Team
Emma Frasier;Broadalbin-Perth
Anya Vautrin;Schuylerville
Haley Tomlinson;Broadalbin-Perth
Abby Doin;Queensbury
Shauna Mower;Queensbury
Lauren Phillips;Broadalbin-Perth
Emma Murphy;Broadalbin-Perth
Girls Honorable Mention Glens Falls: Helena Trackey, Katherine Lieberth. Broadalbin-Perth: Samantha Murphy, Caroline Iannotti. Gloversville: Rhea Winter. Queensbury: Martyna Bozcar, Page O'Donnell. Scotia: Olivia Wheeler. South Glens Falls: Alivia Killian. Schuylerville: Page Nesbitt
