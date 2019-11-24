{{featured_button_text}}

Queensbury placed two boys and three girls on the first team of the 2019 Foothills Council cross country all-star teams.

Nick Logan and Noah Engle made the boys first team for the Spartans, while Maddie Powers, Annalise Beyerbach and Kinsley Holl made the girls' first team.

Cowen Leininger of South Glens Falls was also named to the first team. Other local girls making the first team were Schuylerville's Megan Vianese, Marissa Colvin of South High and Katie Culliton of Glens Falls.

