Foothills Council announces cross country all-star teams
Foothills Council announces cross country all-star teams

Foothills Council boys cross country champion Queensbury placed three runners on the league's all-star first team, while the Spartans girls had two first-teamers.

For the boys, Queensbury's Jack Hicks, Connor Wiekierak and Lance Hayes made the first team, along with South High's Cowen Leininger.

On the girls side, Miranda Habshi and Maddie Powers represented Queensbury, joined by Clara Avery of Glens Falls and Alayna Wian of Schuylerville.

Local boys chosen for the Foothills Council second team were Schuylerville's Patrick McGloine and Daryl Headen, Glens Falls' Jack Putnam, and Queensbury's Noah Engel, Lucas Jenkin and Patrick Russell.

Local girls named to the second team were Glens Falls' Helena Trackey, Hayley Benware of Queensbury, Schuylerville's Nikki Stark, and Lily McNulty of South High.

Foothills Council Cross Country All-Stars

Boys First Team

Noah Greski;Scotia

Tyler Greene;Scotia

Jack Hicks;Queensbury

Cowen Leininger;South Glens Falls

Connor Wiekierak;Queensbury

Alex Tebano;Scotia

Lance Hayes;Queensbury

Boys Second Team

Patrick McGloine;Schuylerville

Noah Engel;Queensbury

Jack Putnam;Glens Falls

Trevor Dzikowicz;Amsterdam

Daryl Headen;Schuylerville

Lucas Jenkin;Queensbury

Patrick Russell;Queensbury

Boys Honorable Mention

Glens Falls: Julian Stedman. Queensbury: Benjamin Jenkin, Liam Jones, Tyler Harrington. Schuylerville: Daniel Farbaniec, Cody Belden. South Glens Falls: Dylan Sechler, Tillman Philo. Johnstown: Trey Naselli. Scotia: Allen Patrick.

Girls First Team

Stephanie James;Scotia

Clara Avery;Glens Falls

Erin Smith;Scotia

Miranda Habshi;Queensbury

Delaney Krogh;Scotia

Alayna Wian;Schuylerville

Maddie Powers;Queensbury

Girls Second Team

Cole Krempa;Johnstown

Helena Trackey;Glens Falls

Hayley Benware;Queensbury

Nikki Stark;Schuylerville

Haley Tomlinson;Broadalbin-Perth

Lily McNulty;South Glens Falls

Alex Brown;Broadalbin-Perth

Honorable Mention

Glens Falls: Katherine Lieberth, Sylvia Guillet. Queensbury: Anna Schuette. Schuylerville: Lillian Letzring. Amsterdam: Brook Marshall. Broadalbin-Perth: Emma Frasier. Scotia: Sophia Allen, Ashlee Greene, Kara Goldstein, Karaline McCarthy.

