Foothills Council announces cross country all-star teams

Foothills Council boys cross country champion Queensbury placed three runners on the league's all-star first team, while the Spartans girls had two first-teamers.

For the boys, Queensbury's Jack Hicks, Connor Wiekierak and Lance Hayes made the first team, along with South High's Cowen Leininger.

On the girls side, Miranda Habshi and Maddie Powers represented Queensbury, joined by Clara Avery of Glens Falls and Alayna Wian of Schuylerville.

Local boys chosen for the Foothills Council second team were Schuylerville's Patrick McGloine and Daryl Headen, Glens Falls' Jack Putnam, and Queensbury's Noah Engel, Lucas Jenkin and Patrick Russell.

Local girls named to the second team were Glens Falls' Helena Trackey, Hayley Benware of Queensbury, Schuylerville's Nikki Stark, and Lily McNulty of South High.

