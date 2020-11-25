Foothills Council announces cross country all-star teams

Foothills Council boys cross country champion Queensbury placed three runners on the league's all-star first team, while the Spartans girls had two first-teamers.
For the boys, Queensbury's Jack Hicks, Connor Wiekierak and Lance Hayes made the first team, along with South High's Cowen Leininger.
On the girls side, Miranda Habshi and Maddie Powers represented Queensbury, joined by Clara Avery of Glens Falls and Alayna Wian of Schuylerville.
Local boys chosen for the Foothills Council second team were Schuylerville's Patrick McGloine and Daryl Headen, Glens Falls' Jack Putnam, and Queensbury's Noah Engel, Lucas Jenkin and Patrick Russell.
Local girls named to the second team were Glens Falls' Helena Trackey, Hayley Benware of Queensbury, Schuylerville's Nikki Stark, and Lily McNulty of South High.
Foothills Council Cross Country All-Stars
Boys First Team
Noah Greski;Scotia
Tyler Greene;Scotia
Jack Hicks;Queensbury
Cowen Leininger;South Glens Falls
Connor Wiekierak;Queensbury
Alex Tebano;Scotia
Lance Hayes;Queensbury
Boys Second Team
Patrick McGloine;Schuylerville
Noah Engel;Queensbury
Jack Putnam;Glens Falls
Trevor Dzikowicz;Amsterdam
Daryl Headen;Schuylerville
Lucas Jenkin;Queensbury
Patrick Russell;Queensbury
Boys Honorable Mention
Glens Falls: Julian Stedman. Queensbury: Benjamin Jenkin, Liam Jones, Tyler Harrington. Schuylerville: Daniel Farbaniec, Cody Belden. South Glens Falls: Dylan Sechler, Tillman Philo. Johnstown: Trey Naselli. Scotia: Allen Patrick.
Girls First Team
Stephanie James;Scotia
Clara Avery;Glens Falls
Erin Smith;Scotia
Miranda Habshi;Queensbury
Delaney Krogh;Scotia
Alayna Wian;Schuylerville
Maddie Powers;Queensbury
Girls Second Team
Cole Krempa;Johnstown
Helena Trackey;Glens Falls
Hayley Benware;Queensbury
Nikki Stark;Schuylerville
Haley Tomlinson;Broadalbin-Perth
Lily McNulty;South Glens Falls
Alex Brown;Broadalbin-Perth
Honorable Mention
Glens Falls: Katherine Lieberth, Sylvia Guillet. Queensbury: Anna Schuette. Schuylerville: Lillian Letzring. Amsterdam: Brook Marshall. Broadalbin-Perth: Emma Frasier. Scotia: Sophia Allen, Ashlee Greene, Kara Goldstein, Karaline McCarthy.
