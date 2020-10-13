Federation cross country championships canceled

The New York State Federation of Secondary Schools Athletic Association on Tuesday announced the cancellation of its cross country championships.

The Federation meet had been scheduled for Nov. 18 at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, but was canceled because of limitations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Three of the four organizations that make up the Federation — including the New York State Public High School Athletic Association — had already canceled their championships. Also, New York State Parks and Recreation is not issuing permits for events at public parks.

"Due to the continuing public health emergency related to COVID-19, the Federation Board unanimously voted to cancel this year’s Cross Country Championships,” said Jim Foster, Federation Executive Secretary, in a statement in Tuesday's media release. “We are disappointed that we won’t be able to give the top runners in New York State a chance to compete in a culminating championship event this year but we understand the health and safety issues that are at the forefront right now."

It is only the third time the Federation cross country meet has been canceled. Snowstorms canceled the events in 1987 and 2018.

The NYSFSAA also holds the Federation boys and girls basketball and golf tournaments. Both events were canceled this year, but are scheduled for 2021.

