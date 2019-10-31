The Section II Cross Country Championships are scheduled for Friday at Saratoga Spa State Park.
The order of events on the 3.04-mile course is as follows: Boys Class A (11 a.m.), boys Class B (11:30 a.m.), boys Class C (noon), boys Class D (12:30 p.m.), girls Class A (1 p.m.), girls Class B (1:30 p.m.), girls Class C (2 p.m.), girls Class D (2:30 p.m.)
The Greenwich girls have been ranked No. 1 in the state Class C poll all season and are going for their 16th consecutive sectional championship. Also, senior Brynne Wright is vying for her fifth consecutive individual sectional championship.
The winning team from each class, plus the top five individuals not on the winning teams, qualify for the state championships on Nov. 16 at SUNY Plattsburgh.
