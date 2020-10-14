Cross country runners even more solitary

Cross country is one of the few "low-risk" interscholastic sports allowed to compete in the area, as pandemic restrictions forced the state to move higher-risk fall sports to early spring. The Foothills Council is competing in only cross country, golf and girls tennis this season.

"It's weird going to practice and not seeing other teams out on the field or the soccer team out there, looking out and seeing all of the fields empty," McGloine said. "A lot of athletes aren't able to play their sport this fall. My heart goes out to them."

"I don't think this season is necessarily about representing your school, but being grateful that events like this are able to happen for the athletes," Schuylerville coach Kevin Emblidge said. "That they get a chance to socialize and practice together is important for them. Competition is important, but not necessarily the theme of the season."

The individual starts create a new focus for the runners.

"Now you work on incentivizing yourself," Belden said. "Instead of focusing on the runner ahead of you, you focus on pacing yourself."

"We used to be able to warm up as a team and psych each other up," McGloine said, "and when you run together in one big crush of people at the start, that was a big motivator and a rush of energy."