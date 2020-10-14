Cross country runners even more solitary

SCHUYLERVILLE — Cross country running is often seen as a solitary sport.
Try competing during a pandemic.
Wednesday's Foothills Council dual meet between Queensbury and Schuylerville was held amid mild fall temperatures and colorful leaves at Hudson Crossing Park.
But it looked like no other cross country meet: no mass start, no starter's pistol, no pack running and no line of runners backing up in the chute beyond the finish line.
"It’s a lot of running alone," Schuylerville senior Patrick McGloine said by phone after the meet. "It's an individual sport anyway, but it's even more individual now."
Instead of competing directly against a field of other runners, there was a staggered start. Runners headed off every 60 seconds — first the Schuylerville boys, then the girls, followed later by the Queensbury boys and girls.
Unless a runner is overtaking a teammate or passing another going the opposite way on the 3-mile loop, they may not catch many glimpses of other runners.
Schuylerville senior Cody Belden called it a "weird" feeling.
"You get into a mindset where you're going to stick with one person, but now you're running by yourself," he said. "Me and Pat McGloine, for the last two years, we've paced right with each other the full race. Now, it feels kind of empty."
Cross country is one of the few "low-risk" interscholastic sports allowed to compete in the area, as pandemic restrictions forced the state to move higher-risk fall sports to early spring. The Foothills Council is competing in only cross country, golf and girls tennis this season.
"It's weird going to practice and not seeing other teams out on the field or the soccer team out there, looking out and seeing all of the fields empty," McGloine said. "A lot of athletes aren't able to play their sport this fall. My heart goes out to them."
"I don't think this season is necessarily about representing your school, but being grateful that events like this are able to happen for the athletes," Schuylerville coach Kevin Emblidge said. "That they get a chance to socialize and practice together is important for them. Competition is important, but not necessarily the theme of the season."
The individual starts create a new focus for the runners.
"Now you work on incentivizing yourself," Belden said. "Instead of focusing on the runner ahead of you, you focus on pacing yourself."
"We used to be able to warm up as a team and psych each other up," McGloine said, "and when you run together in one big crush of people at the start, that was a big motivator and a rush of energy."
A watch has become an important accessory for many of them, a way to set a pace on the course.
"It is not an easy task to push oneself twice a week against a clock and your own thoughts, but so far, they have handled it extremely well," Emblidge said.
"It's easy to relax in the middle of a race when you're by yourself, instead of keeping your foot on the gas," Queensbury co-coach Matt Flint said.
Queensbury runners were competing in their first cross country meet since having to switch to remote learning last week after positive coronavirus cases at the school.
Although runners wore masks at the start — several Queensbury runners wore blue and gold neck gaiters — they are not required to run the entire route with the mask on.
"They have to keep it under their chin until they pass another runner," Schuylerville athletic director John Bowen said. "A lot of them have been running all summer with masks on."
"You just have to put on the mask for like five seconds, until you're past someone," Belden said. "So it's only for 15 or 20 seconds during a race. It's not a big hassle."
Regardless of the complexity, it beats the alternative.
"It's the same courses, the same teams, but a different variation from normal," Belden said. "It's better than no cross country at all."
