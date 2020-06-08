Corinth honors athletes virtually

Corinth High School held a virtual athletic awards night on June 3. Award winners were as follows:
William Banks Award – Anika Parnell and Tyler Hanson; Gary Young Award – Alexandria Carney and John Meade; Otto Clark Award – Cole Peterson; Athlete of the Year - Co-Athletes Anika Parnell and Alexandria Carney; John Freebern; George Spieldenner Scholarships – Connor Smith, Alexa Abbantuono, Paige LaHendro, Mya Manning, Isaac Melville, Jordan Pincheon, Sophia Collura, Alexandria Carney, Colin Watkins, Andrew McLaughlin, Allison White, Amelia Robarge.
