COLUMN: Where sports, a virus and health departments cross paths

There's been some pressure on state leaders to start up the full winter high school sports schedule.
Some of it came in the form of comments on social media. Some of it was public statements and letters by elected officials around the state.
Rather suddenly, and without fanfare, the state health department on Friday put out guidelines that allow "higher risk" sports (basketball, hockey and wrestling) to begin play. Those sports can start on Feb. 1, if local county health departments give their approval.
The "if" really jumps out here, and you can see what's happened. The state basically tossed the issue into the laps of local health authorities.
Here, you deal with it.
Those folks must be thrilled to have this land on their desks as they deal with vaccinations, tracing, testing, hospitalizations and everything else associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
You can find posts on Twitter urging people to call their local department of health. Just what a health official needs — calls from people clamoring for sports.
There's not much upside for local health departments. If they don't let higher risk sports move forward, they become the bad guys in the eyes of athletes and parents. If they give the green light and something goes wrong, they'll get the blame.
The timing of this decision is curious, and raises a question: Why is it OK to play higher risk sports now, when there's some community spread of the virus, but not during the fall, when there were relatively few infections?
Friday's announcement puts athletic directors under the gun. They have about a week to digest guidance from the state, make schedules and arrange tryouts.
I have no idea where we're headed. Local leagues are spread among several counties. Each of those counties may decide to allow play, prohibit play, delay the start of play or pause it after it's started.
There are the headaches down the road.
The winter season was supposed to end on Feb. 28, but each section has the right to extend the winter season. That seems likely, if higher risk sports ever get underway. A three-week season would hardly be worth the effort.
But what about the Fall II season, which was supposed to fit between the winter and spring seasons for postponed sports like football and volleyball? If you extend the winter season into deep March, you end up squeezing three seasons into fewer than five months.
Don't do it. Get rid of the Fall II season.
The only reason you'd cram all these sports into such a short time frame is to check off boxes. To be able to say "dammit, we played."
That's not what high school sports should be about. It shouldn't be about rearranging things so everyone can play their favorite sport, or because somebody hunting a scholarship needs to be seen by the scouts. It should be about giving student-athletes a chance to represent their school in a meaningful way.
Do what you can with the winter season, then seek to play a full, normal spring season. If there's anything we need right now, it's something normal.
