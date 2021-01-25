COLUMN: Where sports, a virus and health departments cross paths

The timing of this decision is curious, and raises a question: Why is it OK to play higher risk sports now, when there's some community spread of the virus, but not during the fall, when there were relatively few infections?

Friday's announcement puts athletic directors under the gun. They have about a week to digest guidance from the state, make schedules and arrange tryouts.

I have no idea where we're headed. Local leagues are spread among several counties. Each of those counties may decide to allow play, prohibit play, delay the start of play or pause it after it's started.

There are the headaches down the road.

The winter season was supposed to end on Feb. 28, but each section has the right to extend the winter season. That seems likely, if higher risk sports ever get underway. A three-week season would hardly be worth the effort.

But what about the Fall II season, which was supposed to fit between the winter and spring seasons for postponed sports like football and volleyball? If you extend the winter season into deep March, you end up squeezing three seasons into fewer than five months.

Don't do it. Get rid of the Fall II season.