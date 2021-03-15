South High wins Foothills Council bowling title

South Glens Falls wrapped up the Foothills Council bowling championship Saturday, with a six-game total pinfall of 6,306 in a tournament that was conducted virtually.

The Bulldogs, who were also the league's regular-season champions, were led by the pin-crushing exploits of Jacob Hall, Dalton Jones and Will Bickford. Jones fired a 711 triple and a six-game total of 1,312, and Hall finished with a six-game series of 1,319, including a 708 series. Bickford added a 1,272 six-game total with a 653 triple.

South High edged out Gloversville for first by nearly 200 pins. Glens Falls finished fifth with a 5,558, followed by Queensbury (5,155) and Schuylerville (5,144). Hudson Falls was 10th.

Queensbury's Cameron Fuller rolled the high single of the day with a 299, part of a 694 triple and six-game total of 1,223 for the Spartans.

Glens Falls was led by Jocelyn Smith, who rolled a 247 high single and a 652 triple. For Schuylerville, Lucas Woodcock fired a 214 game and Carson Griffin added a 591 series. Hudson Falls got a 246 high single from Atrayu Wallach and a 605 triple from Braden Wells.

