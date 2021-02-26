South High bowlers rack up another win

Willis Bickford and Dalton Jones both broke 700 as South Glens Falls defeated Amsterdam, improving its bowling record to 56-4.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, AMSTERDAM 0
Site: Kingpin Alley / Imperial
South Glens Falls (3,743)
Willis Bickford 277,235,266-778
Dalton Jones 202,279,278-759
Jacob Hall 245,175,190-610
Parker Baker 149,215,175-539
Amsterdam (3,361)
Kai Brennan 186,231,277-694
Jon Wolff 195,154,215-564
Mekhi Curry 213,149,201-563
Donavan Lazier 189,160,169-518
Team records: South Glens Falls 56-4. Amsterdam 47-13
