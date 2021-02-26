 Skip to main content
South High bowlers rack up another win
agate

Willis Bickford and Dalton Jones both broke 700 as South Glens Falls defeated Amsterdam, improving its bowling record to 56-4.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, AMSTERDAM 0

Site: Kingpin Alley / Imperial

South Glens Falls (3,743)

Willis Bickford 277,235,266-778

Dalton Jones 202,279,278-759

Jacob Hall 245,175,190-610

Parker Baker 149,215,175-539

Amsterdam (3,361)

Kai Brennan 186,231,277-694

Jon Wolff 195,154,215-564

Mekhi Curry 213,149,201-563

Donavan Lazier 189,160,169-518

Team records: South Glens Falls 56-4. Amsterdam 47-13

