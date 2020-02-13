South Glens Falls wins Class A bowling sectionals

“To come out and nail the pocket right away, it’s a momentum thing,” Will Bickford said of the team’s first game. “It helps us further on.”

Behind Brunelle’s 771 afternoon triple and Will Bickford’s 768, the Bulldogs overcame their chief competitor and runner-up Columbia (6,382). They led by 68 pins entering the final game.

South High was paired with Bethlehem, several lanes away from Columbia. Will Bickford said Bethlehem played a role in South High’s confidence during the afternoon session.

“We heard all the noise from (Columbia) down there and wanted to match that. Props to Bethlehem for yelling for us and making it fun. Having fun created it for us,” said Will Bickford, who qualified for the state meet on Section II’s composite team last year.

Will Bickford said entering the tournament he wanted the best possible result for the team first, but also wanted his bowling season to continue at states in case the Bulldogs didn’t go as a team.

Columbia finished before South High, so the Bulldogs knew they had wrapped up the title before their final balls.