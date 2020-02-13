South Glens Falls wins Class A bowling sectionals

SCHENECTADY — Drinking the Kool-Aid never tasted so sweet for the South Glens Falls bowling team.
All season, coach Brandon Bickford has told his bowlers to “drink the Kool-Aid” and listen to his instructions. They did Thursday and it resulted in the school’s first sectional bowling title, as the Bulldogs won the Section II Class A Boys Bowling Tournament at Boulevard Bowl.
“Last year at sectionals, the kids never got out of their comfort zone and adjusted,” Bickford said. “I told the kids to drink the Kool-Aid, make the necessary adjustments, and they listened well and I’m very proud of them.”
The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 6,428, the highest among all class-winning teams, qualifying them for the State Boys Bowling Championships on March 13-15 at Strike ‘N Spare Lanes in Syracuse.
Will Bickford, Brandon’s son, rolled the highest six-game series in the entire section with a 1,397. Teammate Mykal Brunelle had the second-highest series with a 1,394.
Rounding out the Bulldogs’ lineup were Dalton Jones (1,235), Jacob Hall (1,219), Chris Sharpe (1,183), Cassandra Ogburn and Adam LaPointe.
South High started with a strong 1,147 in the first game, but fell off a little bit the next two and was in fifth place at the break.
“To come out and nail the pocket right away, it’s a momentum thing,” Will Bickford said of the team’s first game. “It helps us further on.”
You have free articles remaining.
Behind Brunelle’s 771 afternoon triple and Will Bickford’s 768, the Bulldogs overcame their chief competitor and runner-up Columbia (6,382). They led by 68 pins entering the final game.
South High was paired with Bethlehem, several lanes away from Columbia. Will Bickford said Bethlehem played a role in South High’s confidence during the afternoon session.
“We heard all the noise from (Columbia) down there and wanted to match that. Props to Bethlehem for yelling for us and making it fun. Having fun created it for us,” said Will Bickford, who qualified for the state meet on Section II’s composite team last year.
Will Bickford said entering the tournament he wanted the best possible result for the team first, but also wanted his bowling season to continue at states in case the Bulldogs didn’t go as a team.
Columbia finished before South High, so the Bulldogs knew they had wrapped up the title before their final balls.
“It was shock and disbelief at first,” Will Bickford said. “As I was throwing my last ball, to have all my friends there sharing the moment was great. I’ve been bowling with these kids since I was in elementary school.”
G.F.’s Smith qualifies
In the Section II Girls Bowling Tournament on Wednesday at Boulevard, Glens Falls’ Jocelyn Smith qualified for the Section II composite team with a 1,238 six-game series, the second highest rolled of all three classes.
Smith’s 656 triple was the highest in the Class B girls.