{{featured_button_text}}

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 4, BERLIN 0

Site: Barbecue Lanes In Hoosick Falls

Saratoga Catholic (3,394)

Hayden Day;221,201,243-665

Micaela Barbolt;214,213,224-651

Dylan Mulholland;148,192,215-555

L.J LaFiura;149,197,192-538

Berlin (1,890)

Danny Hunt;109,146,100-355

Jordane Brazie;95,108,165-368

Cody Hunt;114,107,136-357

Sierra Pettibone;92,91,122-305

Team records: Saratoga Catholic 3-0. Berlin 0-3

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments