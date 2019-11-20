SARATOGA CATHOLIC 4, BERLIN 0
Site: Barbecue Lanes In Hoosick Falls
Saratoga Catholic (3,394)
Hayden Day;221,201,243-665
Micaela Barbolt;214,213,224-651
Dylan Mulholland;148,192,215-555
L.J LaFiura;149,197,192-538
Berlin (1,890)
Danny Hunt;109,146,100-355
Jordane Brazie;95,108,165-368
Cody Hunt;114,107,136-357
Sierra Pettibone;92,91,122-305
Team records: Saratoga Catholic 3-0. Berlin 0-3
