STILLWATER 5, WATERFORD 0
Site: HillTop Bowling
Stillwater (3,174)
Connor Julian 176,192,191-559
Zach Golden 175,157,219-551
Cody Julian 231,161,149-541
Kody Brundage 164,180,164-508
Waterford (2,254)
Alyssa Jones 205,157,145-507
Mackenzie Flethcer 151,113,163-427
Mathew Palmer 128,147,125-400
Kailey Bombard 92,130,115-337
Team records: Stillwater 1-0. Waterford 0-1
