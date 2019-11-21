{{featured_button_text}}

STILLWATER 5, WATERFORD 0

Site: HillTop Bowling

Stillwater (3,174)

Connor Julian 176,192,191-559

Zach Golden 175,157,219-551

Cody Julian 231,161,149-541

Kody Brundage 164,180,164-508

Waterford (2,254)

Alyssa Jones 205,157,145-507

Mackenzie Flethcer 151,113,163-427

Mathew Palmer 128,147,125-400

Kailey Bombard 92,130,115-337

Team records: Stillwater 1-0. Waterford 0-1

