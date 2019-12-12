Roundup: South High, Schuylerville roll to Foothills wins
Roundup: South High, Schuylerville roll to Foothills wins

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4,

BROADALBIN-PERTH 0

Site: Kelly’s Imperial Lanes

South Glens Falls (3,388)

Jacob Hall 246,200,238-684

Will Bickford 245,225,207-677

Dalton Jones 190,146,230-566

Mykal Brunelle 158,214,192-564

Broadalbin-Perth (2,892)

Alex Filmer 225,131,192-548

Jake Pavone 150,134,233-517

Kobi Mason 159,170,150-479

Kyle Denman 150,153,174-477

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, GLENS FALLS 1

Site: Kingpin’s Alley

Schuylerville (3,364)

Colton Weatherwax 183,225,265-673

Charlie Sherman 158,224,222-604

Micah Grant 149,245,191-585

Ethan Corlew 122,202,241-565

Glens Falls (3,211)

Payton Granger 180,224,194-598

Jocelyn Smith 205,193,179-577

Micheal Blockburger 182,175,177-534

Louis Leon 209,135,167-511

Team records: Schuylerville 18-10. Glens Falls 11-17

AMSTERDAM 4, QUEENSBURY 0

Site: Kelly’s Imperial Lanes

Amsterdam (3,571)

Mekhi Curry 280,203,232-715

Jon Wolff 245,220,192-657

Donavan Lazier 204,213,193-611

Kal Brennan 174,234,159-567

Queensbury (2,265)

Tony Fedele 143,192,212-547

Sam LaPointe 129,146,99-374

Drew Walters 113,105,144-362

Manny Ramos 109,122,113-344

FORT EDWARD 4, CORINTH 0

Site: Broadway Lanes

Fort Edward (3,298)

Edward Amell 224,236,196-656

Brenton DeLisle 225,195,223-643

Mark Humphreys 197,209,166-572

Andrew Fish 182,168,188-538

Corinth (2,930)

Kaleb Lemelin 246,214,227-687

Cole Peterson 178,105,200-483

Brayden Thompson 140,173,169-482

Hunter Sims 161,136,179-476

Team records: Fort Edward 19-1. Corinth 4-12

LAKE GEORGE 4, NORTH WARREN 0

Site: Lanes And Games Lake George

Lake George (2,803)

Damion Wright 175,189,192-556

Garrett Dunsmore 200,150,178-528

Max Dickinson 138,197,164-499

Tyler Hubbard 152,133,169-454

North Warren (2,462)

John Conway 207,152,194-553

Alexis Hitchcock 161,151,128-440

Peyton Robbins 144,131,122-397

Tanner Robbins 105,143,138-386

Team records: Lake George 12-4. North Warren 9-11

HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, GRANVILLE 1

Site: Lake George Lanes And Games

Hadley-Luzerne (2,875)

Ethan Marsh 199,169,170-

DJ Fisk 201,110,174-

Matt Williams 146,172,161-

Blake Mattison 117,161,197-

Granville (2,786)

DJ Ludwikowski 202,189,200-

Mike Martin 182,204,190-

Jeff Juckett 214,149,181-

Abby Desiato 115,159,122-

Team records: Hadley-Luzerne 5-7. Granville 11-9

