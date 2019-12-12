Roundup: South High, Schuylerville roll to Foothills wins

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 0
Site: Kelly’s Imperial Lanes
South Glens Falls (3,388)
Jacob Hall 246,200,238-684
Will Bickford 245,225,207-677
Dalton Jones 190,146,230-566
Mykal Brunelle 158,214,192-564
Broadalbin-Perth (2,892)
Alex Filmer 225,131,192-548
Jake Pavone 150,134,233-517
Kobi Mason 159,170,150-479
Kyle Denman 150,153,174-477
SCHUYLERVILLE 3, GLENS FALLS 1
Site: Kingpin’s Alley
Schuylerville (3,364)
Colton Weatherwax 183,225,265-673
Charlie Sherman 158,224,222-604
Micah Grant 149,245,191-585
Ethan Corlew 122,202,241-565
Glens Falls (3,211)
Payton Granger 180,224,194-598
Jocelyn Smith 205,193,179-577
Micheal Blockburger 182,175,177-534
Louis Leon 209,135,167-511
Team records: Schuylerville 18-10. Glens Falls 11-17
AMSTERDAM 4, QUEENSBURY 0
Site: Kelly’s Imperial Lanes
Amsterdam (3,571)
Mekhi Curry 280,203,232-715
Jon Wolff 245,220,192-657
Donavan Lazier 204,213,193-611
Kal Brennan 174,234,159-567
Queensbury (2,265)
Tony Fedele 143,192,212-547
Sam LaPointe 129,146,99-374
Drew Walters 113,105,144-362
Manny Ramos 109,122,113-344
FORT EDWARD 4, CORINTH 0
Site: Broadway Lanes
Fort Edward (3,298)
Edward Amell 224,236,196-656
Brenton DeLisle 225,195,223-643
Mark Humphreys 197,209,166-572
Andrew Fish 182,168,188-538
Corinth (2,930)
Kaleb Lemelin 246,214,227-687
Cole Peterson 178,105,200-483
Brayden Thompson 140,173,169-482
Hunter Sims 161,136,179-476
Team records: Fort Edward 19-1. Corinth 4-12
LAKE GEORGE 4, NORTH WARREN 0
Site: Lanes And Games Lake George
Lake George (2,803)
Damion Wright 175,189,192-556
Garrett Dunsmore 200,150,178-528
Max Dickinson 138,197,164-499
Tyler Hubbard 152,133,169-454
North Warren (2,462)
John Conway 207,152,194-553
Alexis Hitchcock 161,151,128-440
Peyton Robbins 144,131,122-397
Tanner Robbins 105,143,138-386
Team records: Lake George 12-4. North Warren 9-11
HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, GRANVILLE 1
Site: Lake George Lanes And Games
Hadley-Luzerne (2,875)
Ethan Marsh 199,169,170-
DJ Fisk 201,110,174-
Matt Williams 146,172,161-
Blake Mattison 117,161,197-
Granville (2,786)
DJ Ludwikowski 202,189,200-
Mike Martin 182,204,190-
Jeff Juckett 214,149,181-
Abby Desiato 115,159,122-
Team records: Hadley-Luzerne 5-7. Granville 11-9