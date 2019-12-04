SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, QUEENSBURY 0
Site: Kingpin's Alley
South Glens Falls (2,900)
Jacob Hall;178,201,245-624
Dalton Jones;179,185,193-557
Mykal Brunelle;213,165,170-548
Chris Sharpe;186,163,160-509
Queensbury (2,327)
Tony Fedele;153,132,136-421
Britney Persutti;120,148,146-414
Sam LaPointe;129,121,140-390
Manny Ramos;124,147,115-386
HUDSON FALLS 3, BROADALBIN-PERTH 1
Site: Broadway Lanes
Hudson Falls (3,259)
Jon Lemery;201,202,206-609
Logan Bennett;216,166,184-566
Gavin Bennett;185,152,222-559
Scott Ottalagano;190,201,159-550
Broadalbin-Perth (3,211)
Alex Filmer;168,163,256-587
Austin Wallace;201,202,183-586
Kobi Mason;216,215,152-583
Kyle Denman;174,190,161-525
Team records: Hudson Falls 8-4. Broadalbin-Perth 1-7
JOHNSTOWN 3, GLENS FALLS 1
Site: Kingpin's Alley
Johnstown (3,247)
Steven Hulbert;181,200,267-648
Mick Winton;170,258,214-642
Brianna Subik;183,178,193-554
Noah Barner;173,178,170-521
Glens Falls (3,234)
Payton Granger;279,180,199-658
Jocelyn Smith;259,157,206-622
Louis Leon;180,191,157-528
Joe Cook;194,151,155-500
You have free articles remaining.
Team records: Johnstown 5-7. Glens Falls 6-6.
GLOVERSVILLE 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 1
Site: Olde Saratoga Bowl
Gloversville (3,275)
Mark Sgambato;214,186,234-634
Adam Loveless;171,171,243-585
Adrian Dorman;201,171,180-552
Schuylerville (3,019)
Logan Steele;200,182,182-564
Charlie Sherman;187,178,180-545
Carson Griffen;157,172,205-524
Team records: Gloversville 3-1. Schuylerville 1-3.
GRANVILLE 3, NORTH WARREN 1
Site: Lake George Lanes & Games
Granville (2,669)
Dylon Ludwikowski;184,177,156-517
Jeff Juckett;162,157,147-466
Mike Martin;211,155,183-549
Abby Desiato;147,144,126-417
North Warren (2,550)
Tanner Robbins;191,159,167-517
Lenny Palmer;114,161,221-496
John Conway;146,185,125-456
Jayden Levitsky;140,126,106-372
LAKE GEORGE 4, CORINTH 0
Site: Lake George Lanes & Games
Lake George (2,931)
Garrett Dunsmore;180,246,247-673
Damion Wright;169,208,171-548
Max Dickenson;103,135,217-455
Tyler Hubbard;133,148,142-423
Corinth (2,840)
Kaleb Lemelin;196,266,200-662
Hunter Sims;182,149,139-470
Brayden Thompson;132,181,150-463
Cole Peterson;137,153,167-457
Team records: Lake George 4-0. Corinth 3-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.