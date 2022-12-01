ROUNDUP: South High, Glens Falls roll to bowling wins

Mike Winters fired a 686 triple Thursday to lead the South Glens Falls bowling team to a 4-0 Foothills Council victory over Schuylerville at Kingpin's Alley.
Winters and Parker Baker both rolled 236 high singles, Baker in a 651 series for the Bulldogs. Micah Grant led Schuylerville with a 677 triple, including a high game of 256.
Glens Falls was led by Jocie Smith with a 577 triple in a 4-0 win over Queensbury.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
Site: Kingpin’s Alley
South High (3,695)
Mike Winters 236,224,226-686
Parker Baker 236,196,219-651
Austin Hart 235,202,205-642
Maddox McCarty 226,190,203-619
Schuylerville (3,145)
Micah Grant 183,256,238-677
Lucas Fitzgerald 225,173,193-591
Records: South Glens Falls 4-0, Schuylerville 0-4.
GLENS FALLS 4, QUEENSBURY 0
Site: Kingpin’s Alley
Glens Falls (3,108)
Christian Hensleigh 137,201,167-505
Sean Derrick 189,188,184-561
Macey Logan 178,181,193-552
Jocie Smith 167,225,185-577
Queensbury (2,530)
Max Nussbaum 128,133,173-434
Tyler Alexander 164,171,197-532
Tiffany Persutti 199,141,135-475
Cooper Young 134,129,166-429
NORTH WARREN 3, LAKE GEORGE 1
Site: Lake George Lanes and Games
Lake George (2,251)
Malarie Schoonover 148,156,171-475
Matthew Oravsky 170,131,136-437
Abagail Horstmyer 149,158,109-416
Frederick Linehan 120,140, 25-385
North Warren (2,579)
Carson Peet 139,122,289-550
Jeremiah Ranger 140,185,160-485
Antonio Kopel 137,184,114- 435
Cole Bradway 113,137,121-371
FORT EDWARD 4, CORINTH 0
Site: Broadway Lanes
Fort Edward (2,651)
Andrew Fish 188,187,221-596
Gabe Glass 178,115,189-482
Preston Gulick 135,155,171-461
Elijah Turner 111,147,144-402
Corinth (2,324)
Gavyn Randall 141,184,130-455
Ricky Mandigo 147,106,142-395
Brayden Laraway 142,120,133-395
Jaiden Traglia 102,118,130-350
Records: Fort Edward 7-1, Corinth 4-4
HADLEY-LUZERNE 2, GRANVILLE 2
Site: Lanes and Games
Hadley-Luzerne (2,156)
Addam Bernash 102,154,159-415
Garrett Carlton 122,137,138-397
Brodrick O’Connor 112,128,144-384
Karolynn Palmatier 165,96,121-382
Granville (2,203)
Matt Getty 140,128,144-412
Jackson Ketchum 147,116,121-384
Schuyler Henry 115,120,141-376
Melanie Bourn 127,116,120-363