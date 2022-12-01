 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: South High, Glens Falls roll to bowling wins

Mike Winters fired a 686 triple Thursday to lead the South Glens Falls bowling team to a 4-0 Foothills Council victory over Schuylerville at Kingpin's Alley.

Winters and Parker Baker both rolled 236 high singles, Baker in a 651 series for the Bulldogs. Micah Grant led Schuylerville with a 677 triple, including a high game of 256.

Glens Falls was led by Jocie Smith with a 577 triple in a 4-0 win over Queensbury.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

Site: Kingpin’s Alley

South High (3,695)

Mike Winters 236,224,226-686

Parker Baker 236,196,219-651

Austin Hart 235,202,205-642

Maddox McCarty 226,190,203-619

Schuylerville (3,145)

Micah Grant 183,256,238-677

Lucas Fitzgerald 225,173,193-591

Records: South Glens Falls 4-0, Schuylerville 0-4.

GLENS FALLS 4, QUEENSBURY 0

Site: Kingpin’s Alley

Glens Falls (3,108)

Christian Hensleigh 137,201,167-505

Sean Derrick 189,188,184-561

Macey Logan 178,181,193-552

Jocie Smith 167,225,185-577

Queensbury (2,530)

Max Nussbaum 128,133,173-434

Tyler Alexander 164,171,197-532

Tiffany Persutti 199,141,135-475

Cooper Young 134,129,166-429

NORTH WARREN 3, LAKE GEORGE 1

Site: Lake George Lanes and Games

Lake George (2,251)

Malarie Schoonover 148,156,171-475

Matthew Oravsky 170,131,136-437

Abagail Horstmyer 149,158,109-416

Frederick Linehan 120,140, 25-385

North Warren (2,579)

Carson Peet 139,122,289-550

Jeremiah Ranger 140,185,160-485

Antonio Kopel 137,184,114- 435

Cole Bradway 113,137,121-371

FORT EDWARD 4, CORINTH 0

Site: Broadway Lanes

Fort Edward (2,651)

Andrew Fish 188,187,221-596

Gabe Glass 178,115,189-482

Preston Gulick 135,155,171-461

Elijah Turner 111,147,144-402

Corinth (2,324)

Gavyn Randall 141,184,130-455

Ricky Mandigo 147,106,142-395

Brayden Laraway 142,120,133-395

Jaiden Traglia 102,118,130-350

Records: Fort Edward 7-1, Corinth 4-4

HADLEY-LUZERNE 2, GRANVILLE 2

Site: Lanes and Games

Hadley-Luzerne (2,156)

Addam Bernash 102,154,159-415

Garrett Carlton 122,137,138-397

Brodrick O’Connor 112,128,144-384

Karolynn Palmatier 165,96,121-382

Granville (2,203)

Matt Getty 140,128,144-412

Jackson Ketchum 147,116,121-384

Schuyler Henry 115,120,141-376

Melanie Bourn 127,116,120-363

