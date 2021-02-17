 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: South Glens Falls sweeps trio of bowling matches
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: South Glens Falls sweeps trio of bowling matches

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dalton Jones rolled a 781 triple Wednesday to lead South Glens Falls to a 4-0 Foothills Council bowling victory over Broadalbin-Perth at Kingpin's Alley.

Teammate Willis Bickford fired a 775 series in the Bulldogs' 4-0 win over Glens Falls as South High improved to 44-4 on the season.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 0

Site: Kingpins Alley

South Glens Falls (3,757)

Dalton Jones;268,223,290-781

Jacob Hall;278,209,202-689

Willis Bickford;200,203,247-650

Parker Baker;221,203,148-572

Broadalbin-Perth (2,940)

Derek Goebel;169,216,192-577

Alex Filmer;153,182,223-558

Jake Pavone;179,160,214-553

Jennah Graham;157,150,164-471

Team records: South Glens Falls 36-4. Broadalbin-Perth 19-25

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, SCOTIA 0

Site: Kingpins Alley

South Glens Falls (3,666)

Dalton Jones;203,255,214-572

Willis Bickford;223,233,227-683

Jacob Hall;222,203,223-648

Adam LaPointe;243,183,217-643

Scotia-Glenville (3,125)

Savannah Swiatocha;192,222,176-590

Josh Allen;206,213,176-595

Aiden Young;181,149,163-493

Team records: South Glens Falls 40-4. Scotia-Glenville 10-26

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4,
GLENS FALLS 0

Site: Kingpins Alley

South Glens Falls (3,726)

Willis Bickford;300,256,219-775

Jacob Hall;193,246,235-674

Dalton Jones;192,205,224-621

Cassandra Ogburn;170,177,223-570

Glens Falls (3,015)

Jocelyn Smith;213,245,206-664

Sean Derrick;234,139,166-539

Joe Cook;124,191,190-505

Michael Blockburger;182,136,160-478

Team records: South Glens Falls 44-4. Glens Falls 0-4

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News