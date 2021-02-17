ROUNDUP: South Glens Falls sweeps trio of bowling matches

Dalton Jones rolled a 781 triple Wednesday to lead South Glens Falls to a 4-0 Foothills Council bowling victory over Broadalbin-Perth at Kingpin's Alley.
Teammate Willis Bickford fired a 775 series in the Bulldogs' 4-0 win over Glens Falls as South High improved to 44-4 on the season.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4,
BROADALBIN-PERTH 0
Site: Kingpins Alley
South Glens Falls (3,757)
Dalton Jones;268,223,290-781
Jacob Hall;278,209,202-689
Willis Bickford;200,203,247-650
Parker Baker;221,203,148-572
Broadalbin-Perth (2,940)
Derek Goebel;169,216,192-577
Alex Filmer;153,182,223-558
Jake Pavone;179,160,214-553
Jennah Graham;157,150,164-471
Team records: South Glens Falls 36-4. Broadalbin-Perth 19-25
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, SCOTIA 0
Site: Kingpins Alley
South Glens Falls (3,666)
Dalton Jones;203,255,214-572
Willis Bickford;223,233,227-683
Jacob Hall;222,203,223-648
Adam LaPointe;243,183,217-643
Scotia-Glenville (3,125)
Savannah Swiatocha;192,222,176-590
Josh Allen;206,213,176-595
Aiden Young;181,149,163-493
Team records: South Glens Falls 40-4. Scotia-Glenville 10-26
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4,
GLENS FALLS 0
Site: Kingpins Alley
South Glens Falls (3,726)
Willis Bickford;300,256,219-775
Jacob Hall;193,246,235-674
Dalton Jones;192,205,224-621
Cassandra Ogburn;170,177,223-570
Glens Falls (3,015)