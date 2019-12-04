{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, QUEENSBURY 0

Site: Kingpin's Alley

South Glens Falls (2,900)

Jacob Hall;178,201,245-624

Dalton Jones;179,185,193-557

Mykal Brunelle;213,165,170-548

Chris Sharpe;186,163,160-509

Queensbury (2,327)

Tony Fedele;153,132,136-421

Britney Persutti;120,148,146-414

Sam LaPointe;129,121,140-390

Manny Ramos;124,147,115-386

HUDSON FALLS 3, BROADALBIN-PERTH 1

Site: Broadway Lanes

Hudson Falls (3,259)

Jon Lemery;201,202,206-609

Logan Bennett;216,166,184-566

Gavin Bennett;185,152,222-559

Scott Ottalagano;190,201,159-550

Broadalbin-Perth (3,211)

Alex Filmer;168,163,256-587

Austin Wallace;201,202,183-586

Kobi Mason;216,215,152-583

Kyle Denman;174,190,161-525

Team records: Hudson Falls 8-4. Broadalbin-Perth 1-7

JOHNSTOWN 3, GLENS FALLS 1

Site: Kingpin's Alley

Johnstown (3,247)

Steven Hulbert;181,200,267-648

Mick Winton;170,258,214-642

Brianna Subik;183,178,193-554

Noah Barner;173,178,170-521

Glens Falls (3,234)

Payton Granger;279,180,199-658

Jocelyn Smith;259,157,206-622

Louis Leon;180,191,157-528

Joe Cook;194,151,155-500

Team records: Johnstown 5-7. Glens Falls 6-6.

GLOVERSVILLE 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 1

Site: Olde Saratoga Bowl

Gloversville (3,275)

Mark Sgambato;214,186,234-634

Adam Loveless;171,171,243-585

Adrian Dorman;201,171,180-552

Schuylerville (3,019)

Logan Steele;200,182,182-564

Charlie Sherman;187,178,180-545

Carson Griffen;157,172,205-524

Team records: Gloversville 3-1. Schuylerville 1-3.

GRANVILLE 3, NORTH WARREN 1

Site: Lake George Lanes & Games

Granville (2,669)

Dylon Ludwikowski;184,177,156-517

Jeff Juckett;162,157,147-466

Mike Martin;211,155,183-549

Abby Desiato;147,144,126-417

North Warren (2,550)

Tanner Robbins;191,159,167-517

Lenny Palmer;114,161,221-496

John Conway;146,185,125-456

Jayden Levitsky;140,126,106-372

LAKE GEORGE 4, CORINTH 0

Site: Lake George Lanes & Games

Lake George (2,931)

Garrett Dunsmore;180,246,247-673

Damion Wright;169,208,171-548

Max Dickenson;103,135,217-455

Tyler Hubbard;133,148,142-423

Corinth (2,840)

Kaleb Lemelin;196,266,200-662

Hunter Sims;182,149,139-470

Brayden Thompson;132,181,150-463

Cole Peterson;137,153,167-457

Team records: Lake George 4-0. Corinth 3-5.

