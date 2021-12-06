ROUNDUP: Smith leads way at Glens Falls tops Gloversville; H-L beats Corinth

Jocelyn Smith rolled a 652 triple as Glens Falls beat Gloversville 4-0 in Foothills high school bowling. Hadley-Luzerne defeated Corinth 3-1 to improve to 10-2.
GLENS FALLS 4, GLOVERSVILLE 0
Site: Kingpin's Alley
Glens Falls (3,090)
Jocelyn Smith;217,245,190-652
Micheal Blockburger;203,177,152-532
Sean Derrick;143,177,191-511
Zachariah McCane;110,171,201-482
Gloversville (2,220)
Tyler Earley;162,144,136-442
Jeremy Wilson;132,171,122-425
Devin Butcher;120,147,124-391
Alex Trippoda;130,123,132-385
Team records: Glens Falls 6-2. Gloversville 1-15.
JOHNSTOWN def. QUEENSBURY
Site: Starlite Lanes, Gloversville
Johnstown (2,850)
Darynn Fallis;214,161,184-559
Steven Hurlburt;169,206,169-544
Mick Winton;183,154,179-516
Patrick Clemence;200,155,128-483
Queensbury (2,632)
Tyler Alexander;166,188,197-551
Britney Persutti;177,165,147-489
Team records: Queensbury Spartans 1-3.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, CORINTH 1
Site: Kingpin, South Glens Falls
Hadley-Luzerne (2,194)
Damian Fisk;151,173,107-431
Kaylee Iverson;145,130,96-371
Athena Fisk;147,94,119-360
Halei Balcom;111,151,93-355
Corinth (2,191)
Emily Mattison;132,157,150-441
Ricky Mandigo;126,119,432-432
Gavyn Randall;147,110,129-386
Nick Dishon;113,141,124-378
Team records: Hadley-Luzerne 10-2. Corinth 5-7.