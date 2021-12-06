 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

ROUNDUP: Smith leads way at Glens Falls tops Gloversville; H-L beats Corinth

  • 0

Jocelyn Smith rolled a 652 triple as Glens Falls beat Gloversville 4-0 in Foothills high school bowling. Hadley-Luzerne defeated Corinth 3-1 to improve to 10-2.

GLENS FALLS 4, GLOVERSVILLE 0

Site: Kingpin's Alley

Glens Falls (3,090)

Jocelyn Smith;217,245,190-652

Micheal Blockburger;203,177,152-532

Sean Derrick;143,177,191-511

Zachariah McCane;110,171,201-482

Gloversville (2,220)

Tyler Earley;162,144,136-442

Jeremy Wilson;132,171,122-425

Devin Butcher;120,147,124-391

Alex Trippoda;130,123,132-385

People are also reading…

Team records: Glens Falls 6-2. Gloversville 1-15.

JOHNSTOWN def. QUEENSBURY

Site: Starlite Lanes, Gloversville

Johnstown (2,850)

Darynn Fallis;214,161,184-559

Steven Hurlburt;169,206,169-544

Mick Winton;183,154,179-516

Patrick Clemence;200,155,128-483

Queensbury (2,632)

Tyler Alexander;166,188,197-551

Britney Persutti;177,165,147-489

Team records: Queensbury Spartans 1-3.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 3, CORINTH 1

Site: Kingpin, South Glens Falls

Hadley-Luzerne (2,194)

Damian Fisk;151,173,107-431

Kaylee Iverson;145,130,96-371

Athena Fisk;147,94,119-360

Halei Balcom;111,151,93-355

Corinth (2,191)

Emily Mattison;132,157,150-441

Ricky Mandigo;126,119,432-432

Gavyn Randall;147,110,129-386

Nick Dishon;113,141,124-378

Team records: Hadley-Luzerne 10-2. Corinth 5-7.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News