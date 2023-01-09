 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: SGF, Glens Falls split Foothills match

Zach LaPointe rolled a 642 triple for South High and Jocelyn Smith turned in a three-game total of 735 as the two Foothills teams played to a 2-2 tie.

Braden Wells' 653 triple led Hudson Falls to a 4-0 sweep of Queensbury.

SOUTH HIGH 2, GLENS FALLS 2

Site: Kingpins Alley

South Glens Falls (3,370)

Zach LaPointe 192,215,235-642

Mike Winters 161,247,176-584

Austin Hart 202,171,205-578

Jackson Baker 150,181,245-576

Glens Falls (3,430)

Jocelyn Smith 264,256,215-735

Michael Blockburger 212,185,185-582

Sean Derrick 226,176,169-562

Jon Rue 180,160,222-562

Records — South High 26-12; Glens Falls 28-20.

HUDSON FALLS 4, QUEENSBURY 0

Site: Broadway Lanes

Hudson Falls (3,733)

Braden Wells 235,203,215-653

Connor Currie 189,181,202-572

Jonathan Lemery 218,237,249-704

Kody Edwards 180,221,193-594

Carson Barker 244,211,177-632

Atrayu Wallach 134,221,223-578

Queensbury (2,459)

Max Nussabaum 192,183,178-553

Tyler Alexander 180,222,146-548

Tiffany Persutti 126,123,145-394

Alex Moring 122,124,112-358

Sarah McCray 101,79,92-272

Grant Belyenburg 99,129,106-334

SCHUYLERVILLE def. QUEENSBURY

Site: Kingpin’s Alley, last week

Schuylerville (2,821)

Micah Grant 193,162,205-560

Lucas Fitzgerald 160,189,177-526

Eric Carpenter 110,147,122-379

Nate Turcotte 208,158,132-498

Jameson Brownell 157,135,132-424

John Conor 132,158,144-434

Queensbury (2,500)

Max Nussbaum 220,203,142-565

Tyler Alexander 130,197,137-464

Tiffany Persutti 161,139,122-422

Moring, Alex 105,110,101-316

McCray, Sarah 106,111,114-331

Grant Belyenburg 104,166,132-402

