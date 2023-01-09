ROUNDUP: SGF, Glens Falls split Foothills match

Zach LaPointe rolled a 642 triple for South High and Jocelyn Smith turned in a three-game total of 735 as the two Foothills teams played to a 2-2 tie.
Braden Wells' 653 triple led Hudson Falls to a 4-0 sweep of Queensbury.
SOUTH HIGH 2, GLENS FALLS 2
Site: Kingpins Alley
South Glens Falls (3,370)
Zach LaPointe 192,215,235-642
Mike Winters 161,247,176-584
Austin Hart 202,171,205-578
Jackson Baker 150,181,245-576
Glens Falls (3,430)
Jocelyn Smith 264,256,215-735
Michael Blockburger 212,185,185-582
Sean Derrick 226,176,169-562
Jon Rue 180,160,222-562
Records — South High 26-12; Glens Falls 28-20.
HUDSON FALLS 4, QUEENSBURY 0
Site: Broadway Lanes
Hudson Falls (3,733)
Braden Wells 235,203,215-653
Connor Currie 189,181,202-572
Jonathan Lemery 218,237,249-704
Kody Edwards 180,221,193-594
Carson Barker 244,211,177-632
Atrayu Wallach 134,221,223-578
Queensbury (2,459)
Max Nussabaum 192,183,178-553
Tyler Alexander 180,222,146-548
Tiffany Persutti 126,123,145-394
Alex Moring 122,124,112-358
Sarah McCray 101,79,92-272
Grant Belyenburg 99,129,106-334
SCHUYLERVILLE def. QUEENSBURY
Site: Kingpin’s Alley, last week
Schuylerville (2,821)
Micah Grant 193,162,205-560
Lucas Fitzgerald 160,189,177-526
Eric Carpenter 110,147,122-379
Nate Turcotte 208,158,132-498
Jameson Brownell 157,135,132-424
John Conor 132,158,144-434
Queensbury (2,500)
Max Nussbaum 220,203,142-565
Tyler Alexander 130,197,137-464
Tiffany Persutti 161,139,122-422
Moring, Alex 105,110,101-316
McCray, Sarah 106,111,114-331
Grant Belyenburg 104,166,132-402