ROUNDUP: Panthers win, improve to 50-0

Colin King's 625 led the way as Hoosick Falls defeated Waterford on Wednesday. Stillwater, Lake George and B-P also posted wins.
HOOSICK FALLS 5, WATERFORD 0
Site: Hilltop Bowl
Hoosick Falls (3,467)
Colin King;188,247,190-625
Brody Mullen;232,192,175-599
Riley Hayes;202,202,193-597
Ryan Maxon;237,137,203-577
Waterford (2,765)
AJ Wilcox;234,189,149-572
Evan Couture;176,152,178-506
Jacob Need;127,196,139-462
Nate Griner;152,162,119-433
Team records: Hoosick Falls 50-0. Waterford 20-35.
STILLWATER 5, WATERFORD 0
Site: Hilltop Bowl
Stillwater (2,754)
Connor Julian;188,257,189-634
Alex Mell;152,164,149-465
Adam Conklin;182,121,154-457
Steven Berry;146,157,144-447
Waterford (2,523)
AJ Wilcox;192,170,202-564
Jacob Need;131,147,167-445
Evan Couture;150,113,170-433
Kailey Bombard;107,170,116-393
Team records: Stillwater 35-15. Waterford 20-30.
LAKE GEORGE 4, CORINTH 0
Site: Lanes and Games Lake George
Lake George (2,353)
Matthew Oravsky;184,142,127-453
Denver Horstmyer;149,117,142-408
Frederick Linehan;115,166,118-399
Abagail Horstmyer;136,111,150-397
Corinth (2,026)
Emily Mattison;162,133,151-446
Gavyn Randall;131,153,105-389
Jaiden Traglia;110,137,112-359
Bray Laraway;111,85,90-286
Team records: Lake George 28-16. Corinth 21-27.
BROADALBIN-PERTH 3, QUEENSBURY 1
Site: Kingpin's Alley, South Glens Falls
Broadalbin-Perth (3,032)
Jake Pavone;225,231,217-673
JD Centar;152,234,177-563
Jennah Graham;174,158,168-500
Queensbury (2,981)
Britney Persutti;182,200,197-579
Parker Baker;173,227,153-553
Max Nussbaum;180,180,193-553
Team records: Broadalbin-Perth 33-35. Queensbury 24-44.
