ROUNDUP: Panthers win, improve to 50-0

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Wednesday's high school sports news series
Colin King's 625 led the way as Hoosick Falls defeated Waterford on Wednesday. Stillwater, Lake George and B-P also posted wins.

HOOSICK FALLS 5, WATERFORD 0

Site: Hilltop Bowl

Hoosick Falls (3,467)

Colin King;188,247,190-625

Brody Mullen;232,192,175-599

Riley Hayes;202,202,193-597

Ryan Maxon;237,137,203-577

Waterford (2,765)

AJ Wilcox;234,189,149-572

Evan Couture;176,152,178-506

Jacob Need;127,196,139-462

Nate Griner;152,162,119-433

Team records: Hoosick Falls 50-0. Waterford 20-35.

STILLWATER 5, WATERFORD 0

Site: Hilltop Bowl

Stillwater (2,754)

Connor Julian;188,257,189-634

Alex Mell;152,164,149-465

Adam Conklin;182,121,154-457

Steven Berry;146,157,144-447

Waterford (2,523)

AJ Wilcox;192,170,202-564

Jacob Need;131,147,167-445

Evan Couture;150,113,170-433

Kailey Bombard;107,170,116-393

Team records: Stillwater 35-15. Waterford 20-30.

LAKE GEORGE 4, CORINTH 0

Site: Lanes and Games Lake George

Lake George (2,353)

Matthew Oravsky;184,142,127-453

Denver Horstmyer;149,117,142-408

Frederick Linehan;115,166,118-399

Abagail Horstmyer;136,111,150-397

Corinth (2,026)

Emily Mattison;162,133,151-446

Gavyn Randall;131,153,105-389

Jaiden Traglia;110,137,112-359

Bray Laraway;111,85,90-286

Team records: Lake George 28-16. Corinth 21-27.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 3, QUEENSBURY 1

Site: Kingpin's Alley, South Glens Falls

Broadalbin-Perth (3,032)

Jake Pavone;225,231,217-673

JD Centar;152,234,177-563

Jennah Graham;174,158,168-500

Queensbury (2,981)

Britney Persutti;182,200,197-579

Parker Baker;173,227,153-553

Max Nussbaum;180,180,193-553

Team records: Broadalbin-Perth 33-35. Queensbury 24-44.

