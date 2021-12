ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls, South High record Foothills victories

Kody Edwards rolled a 256 high game and a 638 series and Atrayu Wallach added a 620 as Hudson Falls defeated Schuylerville 4-0 in Foothills Council bowling Wednesday.

Cassie Ogburn fired a 228 single and 628 triple to lead South Glens Falls to a 4-0 win over Broadalbin-Perth. Austin Hart rolled a 600 in South High's 3-1 win over Scotia.