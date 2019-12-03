{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS 4, QUEENSBURY 0

Site: Broadway Lanes

Hudson Falls (3,068)

Logan Bennett;163,191,203-557

Scott Ottalagano;156,191,192-539

Braden Wells;182,190,158-530

Jon Lemery;210,159,158-527

Queensbury (2,230)

Tony Fedele;163,157,203-523

Britney Persutti;153,105,144-402

Jack Mahaney;151,115,120-386

Drew Walters;111,116,100-327

Team records: Hudson Falls 5-3.

SOUTH HIGH 3, GLENS FALLS 1

Site: Kingpin's Alley

South Glens Falls (3,547)

Dalton Jones;235,254,225-713

Will Bickford;205,205,250-660

Mykal Brunelle;212,209,219-640

Jacob Hall;211,228,170-609

Glens Falls (3,460)

Payton Granger;244,207,220-671

Jocelyn Smith;182,205,235-622

Joe Cook;169,212,214-595

Micheal Blockburger;160,177,203-540

Team records: South Glens Falls 6-2. Glens Falls 5-3

GRANVILLE 4, WHITEHALL 0

Site: Slate Valley Lanes

Granville (3,086)

DJ Ludwikowski;214,204,259-677

Jeff Juckett Jr.;187,179,219-585

Mike Martin;175,200,194-569

Nathan Wright;153,189,130-472

Whitehall (2,246)

Noah Balch;161,193,187-541

Kaleb Lyman;201,124,173-498

Abby Melvin;130,114,127-371

Rebecca Charland;143,131,69-343

Team records: Granville 4-0. Whitehall 0-4

CORINTH 3, NORTH WARREN 1

Site: Kingpin's Alley, South Glens Falls

Corinth (2,886)

Kaleb Lemelin;236,156,267-659

Tyler Hall;223,147,164-534

Brayden Thompson;173,168,160-501

Hunter Sims;156,129,148-433

North Warren (2,444)

John Conway;192,177,219-588

Lenny Palmer;167,194,145-506

Peyton Robbins;144,132,85-361

Jayden Levitsky;110,121,97-328

Team records: Corinth 3-1. North Warren 1-3

HOOSICK FALLS 5, STILLWATER 0

Site: Hometown Lanes

Hoosick Falls (3,641)

Owynn Arnold;229,222,219-670

Evan Webster;205,226,237-668

Erin McCart;213,237,196-646

Colin King;212,235,180-627

Stillwater (3,159)

Zach Golden;267,181,149-597

Connor Julian;207,223,143-573

Kody Brundage;199,182,182-563

Cody Julian;200,160,196-556

Team records: Hoosick Falls 15-0. Stillwater 10-5

