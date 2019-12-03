HUDSON FALLS 4, QUEENSBURY 0
Site: Broadway Lanes
Hudson Falls (3,068)
Logan Bennett;163,191,203-557
Scott Ottalagano;156,191,192-539
Braden Wells;182,190,158-530
Jon Lemery;210,159,158-527
Queensbury (2,230)
Tony Fedele;163,157,203-523
Britney Persutti;153,105,144-402
Jack Mahaney;151,115,120-386
Drew Walters;111,116,100-327
Team records: Hudson Falls 5-3.
SOUTH HIGH 3, GLENS FALLS 1
Site: Kingpin's Alley
South Glens Falls (3,547)
Dalton Jones;235,254,225-713
Will Bickford;205,205,250-660
Mykal Brunelle;212,209,219-640
Jacob Hall;211,228,170-609
Glens Falls (3,460)
Payton Granger;244,207,220-671
Jocelyn Smith;182,205,235-622
Joe Cook;169,212,214-595
Micheal Blockburger;160,177,203-540
Team records: South Glens Falls 6-2. Glens Falls 5-3
GRANVILLE 4, WHITEHALL 0
Site: Slate Valley Lanes
Granville (3,086)
DJ Ludwikowski;214,204,259-677
Jeff Juckett Jr.;187,179,219-585
Mike Martin;175,200,194-569
Nathan Wright;153,189,130-472
Whitehall (2,246)
Noah Balch;161,193,187-541
Kaleb Lyman;201,124,173-498
Abby Melvin;130,114,127-371
Rebecca Charland;143,131,69-343
Team records: Granville 4-0. Whitehall 0-4
CORINTH 3, NORTH WARREN 1
Site: Kingpin's Alley, South Glens Falls
Corinth (2,886)
Kaleb Lemelin;236,156,267-659
Tyler Hall;223,147,164-534
Brayden Thompson;173,168,160-501
Hunter Sims;156,129,148-433
North Warren (2,444)
John Conway;192,177,219-588
Lenny Palmer;167,194,145-506
Peyton Robbins;144,132,85-361
Jayden Levitsky;110,121,97-328
Team records: Corinth 3-1. North Warren 1-3
HOOSICK FALLS 5, STILLWATER 0
Site: Hometown Lanes
Hoosick Falls (3,641)
Owynn Arnold;229,222,219-670
Evan Webster;205,226,237-668
Erin McCart;213,237,196-646
Colin King;212,235,180-627
Stillwater (3,159)
Zach Golden;267,181,149-597
Connor Julian;207,223,143-573
Kody Brundage;199,182,182-563
Cody Julian;200,160,196-556
Team records: Hoosick Falls 15-0. Stillwater 10-5
