ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls blanks Horses

HUDSON FALLS 4, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
Site: Broadway Lanes
Hudson Falls (3,342)
Braden Wells 203,184,188-575
Joseph Baldwin 139,183,191-513
Connor Currie 162,178,180-520
Carson Barker 146,199,234-579
Kody Edwards 190,182,223-595
Hunter Mullen 176,163,210-549
Schuylerville (2,926)
Micah Grant 147,170,205-522
Lucas Fitzgerald 168,190,181-539
Eric Carpenter 148,169,121-438
Nate Turcotte 189,168,169-526
Jameson Brownell 165,157,127-449
John Connor 132,167,153-452
BROADALBIN-PERTH 4, QUEENSBURY 0
Broadalbin-Perth (2,894)
Keegan Fariello 203,185,159-547
Harry Quist 120,127,146-393
Derek Goebel 202,218,200-620
Jospeh Cetnar 127,144,123-394
Matt Brownell 144,133,187-464
Antonio D’Aniello 186,151,139-476
Queensbury (2,517)
Alexander, Tyler 153,190,136-479
Lum, Brayden 85,98,65-248
Persutti, Tiffany 149,205,180-534
Morring, Alex 94,107,130-331
Young, Cooper 124,147,169-440
Nussbaum, Max 158,129,198-485