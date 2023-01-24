 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

ROUNDUP: Hudson Falls blanks Horses

HUDSON FALLS 4, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

Site: Broadway Lanes

Hudson Falls (3,342)

Braden Wells 203,184,188-575

Joseph Baldwin 139,183,191-513

Connor Currie 162,178,180-520

Carson Barker 146,199,234-579

Kody Edwards 190,182,223-595

Hunter Mullen 176,163,210-549

Schuylerville (2,926)

Micah Grant 147,170,205-522

Lucas Fitzgerald 168,190,181-539

Eric Carpenter 148,169,121-438

Nate Turcotte 189,168,169-526

Jameson Brownell 165,157,127-449

John Connor 132,167,153-452

BROADALBIN-PERTH 4, QUEENSBURY 0

Broadalbin-Perth (2,894)

Keegan Fariello 203,185,159-547

Harry Quist 120,127,146-393

Derek Goebel 202,218,200-620

Jospeh Cetnar 127,144,123-394

Matt Brownell 144,133,187-464

Antonio D’Aniello 186,151,139-476

Queensbury (2,517)

Alexander, Tyler 153,190,136-479

Lum, Brayden 85,98,65-248

Persutti, Tiffany 149,205,180-534

Morring, Alex 94,107,130-331

Young, Cooper 124,147,169-440

Nussbaum, Max 158,129,198-485

