HOOSICK FALLS 5, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0

Site: Barbecue Recreation

Hoosick Falls (3,670)

Owynn Arnold;265,236,244-745

Evan Webster;238,247,241-726

Colin King;246,255,225-726

Erin McCart;176,193,187-556

Saratoga Catholic (3,218)

Micaela Barbolt;205,188,235-628

LJ LaFiura;173,209,197-579

Hayden Day;191,183,190-564

Dylan Mulholland;138,220,187-545

Team records: Hoosick Falls 10-0. Saratoga Catholic 5-5

