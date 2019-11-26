HOOSICK FALLS 5, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0
Site: Barbecue Recreation
Hoosick Falls (3,670)
Owynn Arnold;265,236,244-745
Evan Webster;238,247,241-726
Colin King;246,255,225-726
Erin McCart;176,193,187-556
Saratoga Catholic (3,218)
Micaela Barbolt;205,188,235-628
LJ LaFiura;173,209,197-579
Hayden Day;191,183,190-564
Dylan Mulholland;138,220,187-545
Team records: Hoosick Falls 10-0. Saratoga Catholic 5-5
