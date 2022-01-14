 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

ROUNDUP: Hoosick Falls stays undefeated in Wasaren League

From the PREP ROUNDUP: Friday's high school sports news series
  • 0

Hoosick Falls, Mechanicville and Waterford were winners on the high school bowling alleys this week.

HOOSICK FALLS 5, STILLWATER 0

Site: Hometown Lanes, Thursday

Hoosick Falls (3,566)

Colin King;257,237,233-727

Riley Hayes;222,180,236-638

Brody Mullen;182,200,234-616

Payton Merrills;192,184,181-557

Stillwater (3,288)

Aden Wickham;216,182,224-622

Evan Coe;208,210,177-595

Steven Berry;164,193,196-553

Connor Julian;187,176,178-541

Team records: Hoosick Falls 45-0. Stillwater 30-15

MECHANICVILLE 5, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0

Site: Saratoga Strike Zone, Thursday

Mechanicville (3,199)

Chris O'Connor;224,183,235-642

Jason Walker;217,183,160-560

Billy Wickham;189,192,144-525

Dylan Masterson;168,194,157-519

Saratoga Catholic (2,381)

Gabe Sherwin;182,161,147-490

Mark Mahay;137,155,163-455

Davy Mattes;123,137,180-440

Liz Best;108,115,99-322

Team records: Mechanicville 35-10. Saratoga Catholic 12.5-32.5

WATERFORD 5, HOOSIC VALLEY 0

Site: Hilltop Lanes, Thursday

Waterford (2,536)

Aaron Wilcox;179,189,184-552

Jacob Need;169,215,159-543

Evan Couture;130,123,173-426

Austin Lamere;146,161,104-411

Hoosic Valley (2,161)

Leigha Henkel;215,235,191-641

Brianna Baldwin;131,112,88-331

Travis Mysliuiec;115,88,110-313

Estelle Hurley;98,119,95-312

Team records: Waterford 20-30. Hoosic Valley 2.5-52.5

