ROUNDUP: Hoosick Falls stays undefeated in Wasaren League

Hoosick Falls, Mechanicville and Waterford were winners on the high school bowling alleys this week.
HOOSICK FALLS 5, STILLWATER 0
Site: Hometown Lanes, Thursday
Hoosick Falls (3,566)
Colin King;257,237,233-727
Riley Hayes;222,180,236-638
Brody Mullen;182,200,234-616
Payton Merrills;192,184,181-557
Stillwater (3,288)
Aden Wickham;216,182,224-622
Evan Coe;208,210,177-595
Steven Berry;164,193,196-553
Connor Julian;187,176,178-541
Team records: Hoosick Falls 45-0. Stillwater 30-15
MECHANICVILLE 5, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0
Site: Saratoga Strike Zone, Thursday
Mechanicville (3,199)
Chris O'Connor;224,183,235-642
Jason Walker;217,183,160-560
Billy Wickham;189,192,144-525
Dylan Masterson;168,194,157-519
Saratoga Catholic (2,381)
Gabe Sherwin;182,161,147-490
Mark Mahay;137,155,163-455
Davy Mattes;123,137,180-440
Liz Best;108,115,99-322
Team records: Mechanicville 35-10. Saratoga Catholic 12.5-32.5
WATERFORD 5, HOOSIC VALLEY 0
Site: Hilltop Lanes, Thursday
Waterford (2,536)
Aaron Wilcox;179,189,184-552
Jacob Need;169,215,159-543
Evan Couture;130,123,173-426
Austin Lamere;146,161,104-411
Hoosic Valley (2,161)
Leigha Henkel;215,235,191-641
Brianna Baldwin;131,112,88-331
Travis Mysliuiec;115,88,110-313
Estelle Hurley;98,119,95-312
Team records: Waterford 20-30. Hoosic Valley 2.5-52.5
