ROUNDUP: Hoosick Falls rolls past Stillwater
ROUNDUP: Hoosick Falls rolls past Stillwater

Payton Merrills rolled a 733 triple and Erin McCart had a 707 to lead Hoosick Falls to a bowling victory over Stillwater.

HOOSICK FALLS 5, STILLWATER 0

Site: Hometown Lanes and Barbecue Recreation

Stillwater (3,407)

Connor Julian 214,167,267-648

Aden Wickham 196,192,203-591

Alan Conklin 173,185,232-590

Tyler Hogan 180,181,220-581

Hoosick Falls (3,941)

Payton Merrills 278,241,214-733

Erin McCart 243,245,219-707

Colin King 215,213,257-685

Brody Mullen 237,247,201-685

Team records: Hoosick Falls 55-0. Stillwater 46-14

