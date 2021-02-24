ROUNDUP: Hoosick Falls rolls past Stillwater

Payton Merrills rolled a 733 triple and Erin McCart had a 707 to lead Hoosick Falls to a bowling victory over Stillwater.
HOOSICK FALLS 5, STILLWATER 0
Site: Hometown Lanes and Barbecue Recreation
Stillwater (3,407)
Connor Julian 214,167,267-648
Aden Wickham 196,192,203-591
Alan Conklin 173,185,232-590
Tyler Hogan 180,181,220-581
Hoosick Falls (3,941)
Payton Merrills 278,241,214-733
Erin McCart 243,245,219-707
Colin King 215,213,257-685
Brody Mullen 237,247,201-685
Team records: Hoosick Falls 55-0. Stillwater 46-14
