{{featured_button_text}}

HOOSIC VALLEY 5, WATERFORD 0

Site: Hilltop

Hoosic Valley (2,791)

Leigha Henkel 258,194,167-619

Zach Miclette 169,135,171-475

Jen Acker 132,156,136-424

Hunter Wickham 115,146,153-414

Waterford (2,024)

Kailey Bombard 100,161,116-377

Michael Baker 106,151,109-366

MacKenzie Fletcher 87,117,111-315

Matt Palmer 105,95,114-314

Team records: Hoosic Valley 1-0. Waterford 0-2

HOOSICK FALLS 5, MECHANICVILLE 0

Site: Hometown Lanes, Mechanicville

Hoosick Falls (3,424)

Owynn Arnold 235,257,256-748

Colin Cipperly 204,212,217-633

Colin King 210,212,186-608

Even Webster 207,192,193-592

Mechanicville (3,233)

Ryan Williams 269,236,178-683

Glenn Prairie 237,215,196-648

Jacob LaFountain 207,206,186-599

Team records: Hoosick Falls 5-0. Mechanicville 0-5

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments