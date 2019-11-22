HOOSIC VALLEY 5, WATERFORD 0
Site: Hilltop
Hoosic Valley (2,791)
Leigha Henkel 258,194,167-619
Zach Miclette 169,135,171-475
Jen Acker 132,156,136-424
Hunter Wickham 115,146,153-414
Waterford (2,024)
Kailey Bombard 100,161,116-377
Michael Baker 106,151,109-366
MacKenzie Fletcher 87,117,111-315
Matt Palmer 105,95,114-314
Team records: Hoosic Valley 1-0. Waterford 0-2
HOOSICK FALLS 5, MECHANICVILLE 0
Site: Hometown Lanes, Mechanicville
Hoosick Falls (3,424)
Owynn Arnold 235,257,256-748
Colin Cipperly 204,212,217-633
Colin King 210,212,186-608
Even Webster 207,192,193-592
Mechanicville (3,233)
Ryan Williams 269,236,178-683
Glenn Prairie 237,215,196-648
Jacob LaFountain 207,206,186-599
Team records: Hoosick Falls 5-0. Mechanicville 0-5
