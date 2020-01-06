Roundup: Hadley-Luzerne and Whitehall bowl to a tie

Hadley-Luzerne and Whitehall split their four points on Monday. Lake George, Spa Catholic, Hudson Falls and Schuylerville were winners.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 2, WHITEHALL 2
Site: Lake George Lanes
Hadley-Luzerne (2,621)
Matt Williams 159,176,153-498
Evan Labauch 179,139,141-459
Ethan Marsh 193,134,123-450
Blake Matteson 162,142,139-443
Whitehall (2,579)
Jake Gosselin 155,178,171-504
Noah Balch 162,183,145-490
Kaleb Lyman 163,178,145-486
Tim Lyons 140,118,113-371
LAKE GEORGE 4, NORTH WARREN 0
Site: L.G. Lanes and Games
Lake George (2,794)
Garrett Dunsmore 199,247,161-607
Tyler Hubbard 182,196,145-523
Damion Wright 123,191,156-470
Max Dickinson 128,145,149-413
North Warren (2,188)
Sean Jordan 149,127,137-413
Alexis Hitchcock 118,145,109-372
Lenny Palmer 118,135,117-370
Jayden Levitsky 121,108,118-347
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 4, HOOSIC VALLEY 0
Site: Saratoga Strike Zone
Saratoga CAtholic (3,538)
Micaela Barbolt 202,236,237-675
Hayden Day 214,253,196-664
LJ Lafiura 224,236,183-643
Brandon Karam 193,178,192-563
Hoosic Valley (3,065)
Leigha Henkel 187,193,246-626
Jen Acker 148,189,214-551
Emiley Cumo 185,179,158-522
Zack Miclette 169,169,172-510
HUDSON FALLS 4, GLENS FALLS 0
Site: Kingpin’s Alley
Hudson Falls (3,453)
Logan Bennett 214,196,232-642
Scott Ottalegano 188,235,179-602
Braden Wells 198,169,227-594
Gavin Bennett 169,198,211-588
Glens Falls (3,280)
Payton Granger 179,246,198-623
Jocelyn Smith 179,216,183-578
Louis Leon 187,165,214-566
Sean Derrick 175,155,208-538
SCHUYLERVILLE 4, QUEENSBURY 0
Site: Old Saratoga Bowl
Schuylerville (3,166)
Ethan Corlew 226,179,191-596
Carson Griffen 193,206,147-546
Ryan Rubertello 198,185,161-544
Queensbury (2,334)
Tony Fedele 174,168,144-486
Brittany Persutti 180,109,148-437