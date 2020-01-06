Roundup: Hadley-Luzerne and Whitehall bowl to a tie
0 comments
agate

Roundup: Hadley-Luzerne and Whitehall bowl to a tie

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hadley-Luzerne and Whitehall split their four points on Monday. Lake George, Spa Catholic, Hudson Falls and Schuylerville were winners.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 2, WHITEHALL 2

Site: Lake George Lanes

Hadley-Luzerne (2,621)

Matt Williams 159,176,153-498

Evan Labauch 179,139,141-459

Ethan Marsh 193,134,123-450

Blake Matteson 162,142,139-443

Whitehall (2,579)

Jake Gosselin 155,178,171-504

Noah Balch 162,183,145-490

Kaleb Lyman 163,178,145-486

Tim Lyons 140,118,113-371

LAKE GEORGE 4, NORTH WARREN 0

Site: L.G. Lanes and Games

Lake George (2,794)

Garrett Dunsmore 199,247,161-607

Tyler Hubbard 182,196,145-523

Damion Wright 123,191,156-470

Max Dickinson 128,145,149-413

North Warren (2,188)

Sean Jordan 149,127,137-413

Alexis Hitchcock 118,145,109-372

Lenny Palmer 118,135,117-370

Jayden Levitsky 121,108,118-347

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 4, HOOSIC VALLEY 0

Site: Saratoga Strike Zone

Saratoga CAtholic (3,538)

Micaela Barbolt 202,236,237-675

Hayden Day 214,253,196-664

LJ Lafiura 224,236,183-643

Brandon Karam 193,178,192-563

Hoosic Valley (3,065)

Leigha Henkel 187,193,246-626

Jen Acker 148,189,214-551

Emiley Cumo 185,179,158-522

Zack Miclette 169,169,172-510

HUDSON FALLS 4, GLENS FALLS 0

Site: Kingpin’s Alley

Hudson Falls (3,453)

Logan Bennett 214,196,232-642

Scott Ottalegano 188,235,179-602

Braden Wells 198,169,227-594

Gavin Bennett 169,198,211-588

Glens Falls (3,280)

Payton Granger 179,246,198-623

Jocelyn Smith 179,216,183-578

Louis Leon 187,165,214-566

Sean Derrick 175,155,208-538

SCHUYLERVILLE 4, QUEENSBURY 0

Site: Old Saratoga Bowl

Schuylerville (3,166)

Ethan Corlew 226,179,191-596

Carson Griffen 193,206,147-546

Ryan Rubertello 198,185,161-544

Queensbury (2,334)

Tony Fedele 174,168,144-486

Brittany Persutti 180,109,148-437

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News