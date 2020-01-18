Roundup: Granville, North Warren sweep Whitehall

GRANVILLE 4, WHITEHALL 0
Site: Whitehall Elks 1491, Friday
Granville (2,610)
Mike Martin;235,187,193-615
DJ Ludwikowski;181,131,174-486
Jeff JUckett;137,184,117-438
James Newman;130,134,125-389
Whitehall (2,261)
Jake Gosselin;141,131,138-412
Kaleb Lyman;118,131,150-402
Mike Vandenburgh;128,143,133-400
Noah Balch;123,92,159-374
Team records: Granville 26-14. Whitehall 3-41
NORTH WARREN 3, WHITEHALL 1
Site: Whitehall Elks 1491, Friday
North Warren (2,576)
John Conway;177,192,191-560
Tanner Robbins;130,155,189-474
Lenny Palmer;145,143,146-435
Alexis Hitchcock;149,136,137-422
Whitehall (2,503)
Kaleb Lyman;132,213,141-486
Noah Balch;162,146,159-467
Jake Gosselin;131,164,139-434
Mike Vandenburgh;136,153,113-402
Team records: North Warren 13-35. Whitehall 4-44