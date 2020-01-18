Roundup: Granville, North Warren sweep Whitehall
0 comments
agate

Roundup: Granville, North Warren sweep Whitehall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE 4, WHITEHALL 0

Site: Whitehall Elks 1491, Friday

Granville (2,610)

Mike Martin;235,187,193-615

DJ Ludwikowski;181,131,174-486

Jeff JUckett;137,184,117-438

James Newman;130,134,125-389

Whitehall (2,261)

Jake Gosselin;141,131,138-412

Kaleb Lyman;118,131,150-402

Mike Vandenburgh;128,143,133-400

Noah Balch;123,92,159-374

Team records: Granville 26-14. Whitehall 3-41

NORTH WARREN 3, WHITEHALL 1

Site: Whitehall Elks 1491, Friday

North Warren (2,576)

John Conway;177,192,191-560

Tanner Robbins;130,155,189-474

Lenny Palmer;145,143,146-435

Alexis Hitchcock;149,136,137-422

Whitehall (2,503)

Kaleb Lyman;132,213,141-486

Noah Balch;162,146,159-467

Jake Gosselin;131,164,139-434

Mike Vandenburgh;136,153,113-402

Team records: North Warren 13-35. Whitehall 4-44

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News