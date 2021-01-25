 Skip to main content
Roundup: Granville, Fort Edward post wins
agate

Roundup: Granville, Fort Edward post wins

GRANVILLE 4, NORTH WARREN 0

Site: Lake George Lanes and Games

Granville (2,588)

Lane Mattison;147,147,214-508

Ryan Kunen;165,203,129-497

Abby Desiato;137,166,142-445

Hanna Ingleston;175,11,115-401

North Warren (2,275)

Sean Jordan;160,157,158-475

Alexis Hitchcock;178,134,134-446

Cole Bradway;108,117,124-349

Carson Peet;142,97,105-344

Team records: North Warren 12-16

FORT EDWARD 4, CORINTH 0

Site: Broadway Lanes

Fort Edward (3,373)

Brenton DeLisle;204,248,136-588

Dillon Perkins;191,182,211-584

Chris Yasko;149,211,220-580

Mark Humphreys;238,189,146-573

Corinth (2,603)

Brayden Thompson;160,188,173-521

Ethan Laraway;146,154,137-437

Tyler Hall;145,151,140-436

Ricky Mandigo;151,137,133-421

Team records: Fort Edward 24-0. Corinth 9-11.

BERLIN 4, WATERFORD 1

Site: Barbecue Recreation and Hilltop Bowl

Berlin (2,506)

Daniel Hunt;157,221,156-534

Kasey Billert;122,196,201-519

Jordanne Brazie;125,103,182-410

Matthew Hart;126,128,108-362

Waterford (2,409)

AJ Wilcox;143,197,197-537

MacKenzie Fletcher;156,114,140-410

Nate Griner;122,123,157-402

Mathew Palmer;144,121,119-384

Team records: Berlin 4-21. Waterford 1-9

