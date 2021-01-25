Roundup: Granville, Fort Edward post wins

GRANVILLE 4, NORTH WARREN 0
Site: Lake George Lanes and Games
Granville (2,588)
Lane Mattison;147,147,214-508
Ryan Kunen;165,203,129-497
Abby Desiato;137,166,142-445
Hanna Ingleston;175,11,115-401
North Warren (2,275)
Sean Jordan;160,157,158-475
Alexis Hitchcock;178,134,134-446
Cole Bradway;108,117,124-349
Carson Peet;142,97,105-344
Team records: North Warren 12-16
FORT EDWARD 4, CORINTH 0
Site: Broadway Lanes
Fort Edward (3,373)
Brenton DeLisle;204,248,136-588
Dillon Perkins;191,182,211-584
Chris Yasko;149,211,220-580
Mark Humphreys;238,189,146-573
Corinth (2,603)
Brayden Thompson;160,188,173-521
Ethan Laraway;146,154,137-437
Tyler Hall;145,151,140-436
Ricky Mandigo;151,137,133-421
Team records: Fort Edward 24-0. Corinth 9-11.
BERLIN 4, WATERFORD 1
Site: Barbecue Recreation and Hilltop Bowl
Berlin (2,506)
Daniel Hunt;157,221,156-534
Kasey Billert;122,196,201-519
Jordanne Brazie;125,103,182-410
Matthew Hart;126,128,108-362
Waterford (2,409)
AJ Wilcox;143,197,197-537
MacKenzie Fletcher;156,114,140-410
Nate Griner;122,123,157-402
Mathew Palmer;144,121,119-384
Team records: Berlin 4-21. Waterford 1-9