Roundup: Granville among Wednesday winners

GRANVILLE 3, NORTH WARREN 1
Site: Slate Valley Lanes
Granville (2,932)
Mike Martin;145,246,182-573
Jeff Juckett;176,150,162-488
Nathan Wright;131,158,166-455
DJ Ludwikowski;185,233,193-611
North Warren (2,713)
John Conway;171,205,164-540
Alexis Hitchcock;178,152,138-468
Tanner Robbins;153,154,119-426
Lenny Palmer;145,130,170-445
Team records: Granville 18-10. North Warren 10-26.
LAKE GEORGE 3, CORINTH 1
Site: Kingpin's Alley
Lake George (2,843)
Garrett Dunsmore;226,223,207-656
Damion Wright;166,177,245-588
Tyler Hubbard;153,154,183-490
Rachel Hunsicker;121,144,135-400
Corinth (2,817)
Kaleb Lemelin;170,222,184-576
Brayden Thompson;174,144,174-492
Hunter Sims;147,164,164-475
Tyler Hall;149,139,173-461
Team records: Lake George 23-5. Corinth 13-19.
HUDSON FALLS 4, SCOTIA 0
Site: Broadway Lanes
Hudson Falls (3,479)
Scott Ottalagano;222,177,224-623
Logan Bennett;190,173,259-622
Braden Wells;204,189,214-607
Aaron Fuller;194,223,160-577
Scotia (3,077)
EJ Adams;170,193,221-584
Savannah Swiatocha;200,184,179-563
Brett Unser;161,219,183-563
Nick Auspelmyer;201,143,166-510
Team records: Hudson Falls 23-17.
GLENS FALLS 4, QUEENSBURY 0
Site: Kingpin's Alley
Glens Falls (3,334)
Payton Granger;220,198,236-654
Jocelyn Smith;192,223,205-620
Joe Cook;214,161,187-562
Hayden McCane;189,204,153-546
Queensbury (2,333)
Tony Fedele;170,169,174-513
Tyler Alexander;159,114,126-399
Sam LaPointe;128,122,145-395
Drew Walters;125,138,130-393