Roundup: Granville among Wednesday winners
agate

GRANVILLE 3, NORTH WARREN 1

Site: Slate Valley Lanes

Granville (2,932)

Mike Martin;145,246,182-573

Jeff Juckett;176,150,162-488

Nathan Wright;131,158,166-455

DJ Ludwikowski;185,233,193-611

North Warren (2,713)

John Conway;171,205,164-540

Alexis Hitchcock;178,152,138-468

Tanner Robbins;153,154,119-426

Lenny Palmer;145,130,170-445

Team records: Granville 18-10. North Warren 10-26.

LAKE GEORGE 3, CORINTH 1

Site: Kingpin's Alley

Lake George (2,843)

Garrett Dunsmore;226,223,207-656

Damion Wright;166,177,245-588

Tyler Hubbard;153,154,183-490

Rachel Hunsicker;121,144,135-400

Corinth (2,817)

Kaleb Lemelin;170,222,184-576

Brayden Thompson;174,144,174-492

Hunter Sims;147,164,164-475

Tyler Hall;149,139,173-461

Team records: Lake George 23-5. Corinth 13-19.

HUDSON FALLS 4, SCOTIA 0

Site: Broadway Lanes

Hudson Falls (3,479)

Scott Ottalagano;222,177,224-623

Logan Bennett;190,173,259-622

Braden Wells;204,189,214-607

Aaron Fuller;194,223,160-577

Scotia (3,077)

EJ Adams;170,193,221-584

Savannah Swiatocha;200,184,179-563

Brett Unser;161,219,183-563

Nick Auspelmyer;201,143,166-510

Team records: Hudson Falls 23-17.

GLENS FALLS 4, QUEENSBURY 0

Site: Kingpin's Alley

Glens Falls (3,334)

Payton Granger;220,198,236-654

Jocelyn Smith;192,223,205-620

Joe Cook;214,161,187-562

Hayden McCane;189,204,153-546

Queensbury (2,333)

Tony Fedele;170,169,174-513

Tyler Alexander;159,114,126-399

Sam LaPointe;128,122,145-395

Drew Walters;125,138,130-393

