GLENS FALLS 4, QUEENSBURY 0
Site: King Pin
Glens Falls (3,180)
Jocelyn Smith 206,181,235-622
Payton Granger 159,193,204-556
Sean Derrick 153,154,160-527
Michael Blockburger 177,194,156-512
Queensbury (2,259)
Tony Fedele 136,144,168-448
Sam LaPointe 156,126,156-428
Britney Persutti 109,133,112-354
Drew Walters 124,111,111-346
Team records: Glens Falls 4-0. Queensbury 0-4.
SOUTH HIGH 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 1
Site: Old Saratoga Bowl
South Glens Falls (3,170)
Will Brickford 183,222,207-612
You have free articles remaining.
Mykal Brunelle 201,159,234-594
Schuylerville (3,005)
Ryan Rubertello 171,157,203-531
Logan Steele 196,167,149-512
SCOTIA 3, HUDSON FALLS 1
Site: Boulevard Bowl Schenectady
Scotia (3,529)
Aiden Basaillon 211,238,236-685
EJ Adams 257,191,225-673
Brett Unser 199,205,245-649
Nick Auspelmyer 127,192,210-529
Hudson Falls (3,380)
Gavin Bennett 190,257,205-652
Scott Ottalagano 167,204,235-606
Logan Bennett 193,211,200-604
Jon Lemery 214,172,179-565
Team records: Scotia 3-1. Hudson Falls 1-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.