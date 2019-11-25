{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS 4, QUEENSBURY 0

Site: King Pin

Glens Falls (3,180)

Jocelyn Smith 206,181,235-622

Payton Granger 159,193,204-556

Sean Derrick 153,154,160-527

Michael Blockburger 177,194,156-512

Queensbury (2,259)

Tony Fedele 136,144,168-448

Sam LaPointe 156,126,156-428

Britney Persutti 109,133,112-354

Drew Walters 124,111,111-346

Team records: Glens Falls 4-0. Queensbury 0-4.

SOUTH HIGH 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 1

Site: Old Saratoga Bowl

South Glens Falls (3,170)

Will Brickford 183,222,207-612

Mykal Brunelle 201,159,234-594

Schuylerville (3,005)

Ryan Rubertello 171,157,203-531

Logan Steele 196,167,149-512

SCOTIA 3, HUDSON FALLS 1

Site: Boulevard Bowl Schenectady

Scotia (3,529)

Aiden Basaillon 211,238,236-685

EJ Adams 257,191,225-673

Brett Unser 199,205,245-649

Nick Auspelmyer 127,192,210-529

Hudson Falls (3,380)

Gavin Bennett 190,257,205-652

Scott Ottalagano 167,204,235-606

Logan Bennett 193,211,200-604

Jon Lemery 214,172,179-565

Team records: Scotia 3-1. Hudson Falls 1-3.

