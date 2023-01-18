ROUNDUP: Glens Falls, Corinth earn league wins

GLENS FALLS 4, BROADALBIN-PERTH 0
Site: Kingpin's Alley
Glens Falls (3,241)
Sean Derrick;180,183,211-574
Micheal Blockburger;203,207,161-571
Jocelyn Smith;245,223,246-714
John Rue;183,139,166-488
Broadalbin-Perth (2,818)
Derek Goebel;172,215,207-594
Joseph Cetnar;137,170,146-453
Antonio D'Aniello;161,131,145-437
Matt Brownell;157,154,185-496
CORINTH 4, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0
Site: L.G. Lanes & Games
Hadley-Luzerne (2,050)
Hayden Kader;158,110,111-379
Addam Bernash;116,131,122-369
Kyliann Mattison;121,132,106-359
Garrett Carlton;123,93,109-325
Corinth (2,491)
Sam Hill;173,167,148-488
Ricky Mandigo;133,150,182-465
Gavyn Randall;128,176,127-431
Mike Oulache;130,146,122-398