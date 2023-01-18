 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

ROUNDUP: Glens Falls, Corinth earn league wins

  • 0

GLENS FALLS 4, BROADALBIN-PERTH 0

Site: Kingpin's Alley

Glens Falls (3,241)

Sean Derrick;180,183,211-574

Micheal Blockburger;203,207,161-571

Jocelyn Smith;245,223,246-714

John Rue;183,139,166-488

Broadalbin-Perth (2,818)

Derek Goebel;172,215,207-594

Joseph Cetnar;137,170,146-453

Antonio D'Aniello;161,131,145-437

Matt Brownell;157,154,185-496

CORINTH 4, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0

People are also reading…

Site: L.G. Lanes & Games

Hadley-Luzerne (2,050)

Hayden Kader;158,110,111-379

Addam Bernash;116,131,122-369

Kyliann Mattison;121,132,106-359

Garrett Carlton;123,93,109-325

Corinth (2,491)

Sam Hill;173,167,148-488

Ricky Mandigo;133,150,182-465

Gavyn Randall;128,176,127-431

Mike Oulache;130,146,122-398

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal 'mentally destroyed' as Australian Open defense ends in injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News