 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

ROUNDUP: Forts score a pair of wins

  • 0

FORT EDWARD 4, WHITEHALL 0

Site: Virtual Dec. 9

Fort Edward (3,517)

Dillon Perkins;221,234,214-669

Mark Humphreys;209,223,203-635

Edward Amell;193,171,234-598

Andrew Fish;199,214,169-582

Whitehall (1,557)

Dory Gosselin;175,154,198-527

Tim Lyons;131,113,113-357

Shya Longtin;122,116,101-339

Mel Vandenburgh;98,90,146-334

Team records: Fort Edward 16-0. 

FORT EDWARD 4, NORTH WARREN 0

Site: Lake George Dec. 6

People are also reading…

Fort Edward (3,078)

Edward Amell;176,195,200-571

Mark Humphreys;157,163,214-535

Lloyd Beadnell;143,144,242-529

Connor Currie;178,146,164-488

North Warren (2,374)

Tanner Robbins;171,146,118-435

Alexis Hitchcock;137,153,127-417

Team records: Fort Edward 12-0. 

BERLIN 5, WATERFORD 0

Site: Hilltop Bowl

Berlin (2,444)

Daniel Hunt;180,150,183-513

Jacob Brazie;139,148,145-432

Logan Dunlop;149,128,138-415

Nate Hendricks;112,158,119-389

Waterford (2,329)

Aaron Wilcox;204,149,199-552

Jacob Need;132,144,132-408

Evan Couture;123,142,117-382

Kailey Bombard;130,115,113-358

Team records: Berlin 10-5. Waterford 5-5

NORTH WARREN 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1

Site: Lanes and Games (Lake George)

North Warren (2,448)

Antonio Ropel;124,222,136-482

Tanner Robbins;146,149,153-448

Cole Bradway;140,121,153-414

Adam Matte;130,137,122-389

Hadley-Luzerne (2,435)

Damian Fisk;159,133,150-442

Kaylee Iverson;158,157,121-436

Athena Fisk;130,164,135-429

Nicholai Hayes;164,96,150-410

Team records: North Warren 11-9. Hadley-Luzerne 14-6

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News