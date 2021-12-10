ROUNDUP: Forts score a pair of wins

FORT EDWARD 4, WHITEHALL 0
Site: Virtual Dec. 9
Fort Edward (3,517)
Dillon Perkins;221,234,214-669
Mark Humphreys;209,223,203-635
Edward Amell;193,171,234-598
Andrew Fish;199,214,169-582
Whitehall (1,557)
Dory Gosselin;175,154,198-527
Tim Lyons;131,113,113-357
Shya Longtin;122,116,101-339
Mel Vandenburgh;98,90,146-334
Team records: Fort Edward 16-0.
FORT EDWARD 4, NORTH WARREN 0
Site: Lake George Dec. 6
People are also reading…
Fort Edward (3,078)
Edward Amell;176,195,200-571
Mark Humphreys;157,163,214-535
Lloyd Beadnell;143,144,242-529
Connor Currie;178,146,164-488
North Warren (2,374)
Tanner Robbins;171,146,118-435
Alexis Hitchcock;137,153,127-417
Team records: Fort Edward 12-0.
BERLIN 5, WATERFORD 0
Site: Hilltop Bowl
Berlin (2,444)
Daniel Hunt;180,150,183-513
Jacob Brazie;139,148,145-432
Logan Dunlop;149,128,138-415
Nate Hendricks;112,158,119-389
Waterford (2,329)
Aaron Wilcox;204,149,199-552
Jacob Need;132,144,132-408
Evan Couture;123,142,117-382
Kailey Bombard;130,115,113-358
Team records: Berlin 10-5. Waterford 5-5
NORTH WARREN 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1
Site: Lanes and Games (Lake George)
North Warren (2,448)
Antonio Ropel;124,222,136-482
Tanner Robbins;146,149,153-448
Cole Bradway;140,121,153-414
Adam Matte;130,137,122-389
Hadley-Luzerne (2,435)
Damian Fisk;159,133,150-442
Kaylee Iverson;158,157,121-436
Athena Fisk;130,164,135-429
Nicholai Hayes;164,96,150-410
Team records: North Warren 11-9. Hadley-Luzerne 14-6