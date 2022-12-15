 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ROUNDUP: Forts, LG record wins

Andrew Fish rolled a 677 triple with three 200 games as Fort Edward blanked Granville 4-0 in high school bowling. Lake George also posted a win.

FORT EDWARD 4, GRANVILLE 0

Site: Broadway Lanes

Fort Edward (2,979)

Andrew Fish 231,246,200-677

Tori Anderson 188,175,193-556

Preston Gulick 173,155,146-474

Brennon DeBosse 136,133,166-435

Granville (2,219)

Melanie Bourn 141,181,125-447

Gavin Mitchell 151,101,129-381

Danny Dunster 113,123,124-360

Josh Ketcham 105,96,152-353

LAKE GEORGE 4, WHITEHALL 0

Site: Lanes and Games

Lake George (2,348)

Matthew Oravsky 136,160,163-459

Frederick Linehaan 135,147,167-449

Malarie Schoonover 174,121,139-434

Abagail Horstmyer 103,114,138-355

Whitehall (1,571)

Lucas Vandenburgh 121,149,143-413

Melanie Vanderburgh 97,115,134-346

Shyla Longtin 70,93,117-280

Julie Lemy 73,111,73-257

BROADALBIN-PERTH 4, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

Broadalbin-Perth (2,942)

Matt Brownell 165,214,156-535

Antonio D’Aniello 169,163,128-460

Derek Goebel 193,193,218-604

Keegan Fariello 167,113,143-423

Joseph Cetnar 127,136,145-408

Harry Quist 173,170,169-512

Schuylerville (2,830)

Nate Turcotte 179,202,139-520

Micah Grant 179,174,187-540

Lucas Fitzgerald 169,157,159-485

Jameson Brownell 178,191,133-502

John Conor 142,140,135-417

Eric Carpenter 145,102,119-366

SCOTIA 4, QUEENSBURY 0

Scotia (2,796)

Hayden Sladewski 146,132,135-413

Zach Greenwood 97,142,138-377

Logan Heins 159,201,147-507

Cameron Bergeron 163,136,174-473

Haley Deemer 130,128,162-420

Savannah Swiatocha 224,205,177-606

Queensbury (2,436)

Alexander, Tyler 149,246,141-536

Persutti, Tiffany 132,164,170-466

Nussbaum, Max 129,153,146-428

Young, Cooper 128,127,124-379

Moring, Alex 72,97,112-281

Bleyenburg, Grant 107,118,121-346

