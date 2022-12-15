ROUNDUP: Forts, LG record wins

Andrew Fish rolled a 677 triple with three 200 games as Fort Edward blanked Granville 4-0 in high school bowling. Lake George also posted a win.
FORT EDWARD 4, GRANVILLE 0
Site: Broadway Lanes
Fort Edward (2,979)
Andrew Fish 231,246,200-677
Tori Anderson 188,175,193-556
Preston Gulick 173,155,146-474
Brennon DeBosse 136,133,166-435
Granville (2,219)
Melanie Bourn 141,181,125-447
Gavin Mitchell 151,101,129-381
Danny Dunster 113,123,124-360
Josh Ketcham 105,96,152-353
LAKE GEORGE 4, WHITEHALL 0
Site: Lanes and Games
Lake George (2,348)
Matthew Oravsky 136,160,163-459
Frederick Linehaan 135,147,167-449
Malarie Schoonover 174,121,139-434
Abagail Horstmyer 103,114,138-355
Whitehall (1,571)
Lucas Vandenburgh 121,149,143-413
Melanie Vanderburgh 97,115,134-346
Shyla Longtin 70,93,117-280
Julie Lemy 73,111,73-257
BROADALBIN-PERTH 4, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
Broadalbin-Perth (2,942)
Matt Brownell 165,214,156-535
Antonio D’Aniello 169,163,128-460
Derek Goebel 193,193,218-604
Keegan Fariello 167,113,143-423
Joseph Cetnar 127,136,145-408
Harry Quist 173,170,169-512
Schuylerville (2,830)
Nate Turcotte 179,202,139-520
Micah Grant 179,174,187-540
Lucas Fitzgerald 169,157,159-485
Jameson Brownell 178,191,133-502
John Conor 142,140,135-417
Eric Carpenter 145,102,119-366
SCOTIA 4, QUEENSBURY 0
Scotia (2,796)
Hayden Sladewski 146,132,135-413
Zach Greenwood 97,142,138-377
Logan Heins 159,201,147-507
Cameron Bergeron 163,136,174-473
Haley Deemer 130,128,162-420
Savannah Swiatocha 224,205,177-606
Queensbury (2,436)
Alexander, Tyler 149,246,141-536
Persutti, Tiffany 132,164,170-466
Nussbaum, Max 129,153,146-428
Young, Cooper 128,127,124-379
Moring, Alex 72,97,112-281
Bleyenburg, Grant 107,118,121-346