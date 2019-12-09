{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD 4, LAKE GEORGE 0

Site: Lake George Lanes & Games

Fort Edward (3,393)

Austin Jones 189,205,214-608

Brenton Delisle 185,225,191-601

Edward Amell 223,188,177-588

Bailey Brayman 212,158,175-545

Lake George (2,955)

GarrettDunsmore 236,203,182-621

Max Dickinson 214,199,171-584

Damion Wright 191,168,169-528

Tyler Hubbard 150,163,161-474

Team records: Fort Edward 8-0. Lake George 8-4

NORTH WARREN 3, HADLEY LUZERNE 1

Site: Lake George Lanes & Games

North Warren (2,559)

John Conway 154,202,135-491

Leonard Palmer 143,208,102-453

Peyton Robbins 150,121,173-444

Hadley Luzerne (2,545)

Matt Williams 137,199,164-500

Blake Mattison 152,188,145-485

Evan Labach 196,120,112-428

Team records: North Warren 5-7. Hadley Luzerne 1-3

GLOVERSVILLE 4,

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 0

Site: Arterial Lanes

Gloversville (3,909)

Riley Griffiths 229,269,252-750

Adam Loveless 226,236,259-721

Adrien Dorman 193,258,201-652

Mark Sgambato 202,199,209-610

South Glens Falls (3,373)

Will Bckford 210,196,258-664

Jacon Hall 220,240,180-640

Dalton Jones 235,177,225-637

Mykal Brunelle 254,155,217-626

Team records: Gloversville 18-2. South Glens Falls 14-6

JOHNSTOWN 4, HUDSON FALLS 0

Site: Perry Lanes

Johnstown (3,329)

Mick Winton 219,162,255-636

Steven Hulbert 204,190,194-588

Noah Barner 208,191,153-552

Brianna Subik 216,158,158-532

Hudson Falls (2,641)

Scott Ottalagano 203,123,191-517

Aaron Fuller 196,128,147-471

Gavin Bennett 156,141,157-454

Kailee Corlew 159,144,143-446

BROADALBIN PERTH 4, GLENS FALLS 0

Site: Imperial Lanes

Broadalbin Perth (3,336)

Jake Pavone 242,181,207-630

Alex Filmer 204,221,192-617

Kyle Denman 194,249,170-613

Matt Danise 203,177,170-550

Glens Falls (3,051)

Joe Cook 176,183,200-559

Louis Leon 161,194,177-532

Jocelyn Smith 159,160,203-522

Micheal Blockburger 132,199,157-488

Team records: Broadalbin Perth 5-7. Glens Falls 7-13

