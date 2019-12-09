FORT EDWARD 4, LAKE GEORGE 0
Site: Lake George Lanes & Games
Fort Edward (3,393)
Austin Jones 189,205,214-608
Brenton Delisle 185,225,191-601
Edward Amell 223,188,177-588
Bailey Brayman 212,158,175-545
Lake George (2,955)
GarrettDunsmore 236,203,182-621
Max Dickinson 214,199,171-584
Damion Wright 191,168,169-528
Tyler Hubbard 150,163,161-474
Team records: Fort Edward 8-0. Lake George 8-4
NORTH WARREN 3, HADLEY LUZERNE 1
Site: Lake George Lanes & Games
North Warren (2,559)
John Conway 154,202,135-491
Leonard Palmer 143,208,102-453
Peyton Robbins 150,121,173-444
Hadley Luzerne (2,545)
Matt Williams 137,199,164-500
Blake Mattison 152,188,145-485
Evan Labach 196,120,112-428
Team records: North Warren 5-7. Hadley Luzerne 1-3
GLOVERSVILLE 4,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 0
Site: Arterial Lanes
Gloversville (3,909)
Riley Griffiths 229,269,252-750
Adam Loveless 226,236,259-721
Adrien Dorman 193,258,201-652
Mark Sgambato 202,199,209-610
South Glens Falls (3,373)
Will Bckford 210,196,258-664
Jacon Hall 220,240,180-640
Dalton Jones 235,177,225-637
Mykal Brunelle 254,155,217-626
Team records: Gloversville 18-2. South Glens Falls 14-6
JOHNSTOWN 4, HUDSON FALLS 0
Site: Perry Lanes
Johnstown (3,329)
Mick Winton 219,162,255-636
Steven Hulbert 204,190,194-588
Noah Barner 208,191,153-552
Brianna Subik 216,158,158-532
Hudson Falls (2,641)
Scott Ottalagano 203,123,191-517
Aaron Fuller 196,128,147-471
Gavin Bennett 156,141,157-454
Kailee Corlew 159,144,143-446
BROADALBIN PERTH 4, GLENS FALLS 0
Site: Imperial Lanes
Broadalbin Perth (3,336)
Jake Pavone 242,181,207-630
Alex Filmer 204,221,192-617
Kyle Denman 194,249,170-613
Matt Danise 203,177,170-550
Glens Falls (3,051)
Joe Cook 176,183,200-559
Louis Leon 161,194,177-532
Jocelyn Smith 159,160,203-522
Micheal Blockburger 132,199,157-488
Team records: Broadalbin Perth 5-7. Glens Falls 7-13
