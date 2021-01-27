 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Fort Edward rolls past Lake George; South High tops Hudson Falls
FORT EDWARD 4, LAKE GEORGE 0

Site: Broadway Lanes and

Lake George Lanes & Games

Fort Edward (3,402)

Brenton DeLisle;221,201,233-655

Andrew Fish;193,182,198-573

Mark Humphreys;199,174,191-564

Edward Amell;149,185,212-546

Lake George (2,393)

Garrett Dunsmore;178,211,219-608

Robbie Orvasky;160,129,117-406

Rebecca Hawley;130,114,137-381

Dylon Lepine;117,103,122-342

Team records: Fort Edward 28-0. Lake George 7-17

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4,
HUDSON FALLS 0

Site: Kingpins Alley and Broadway Lanes

South Glens Falls (3,898)

Willis Bickford;243,250,237-730

Jacob Hall;183,235,269-687

Dalton Jones;195,244,245-684

Chris Sharpe;194,221,240-655

Hudson Falls (2,582)

Caleb Tamez;121,151,150-422

Seairra Boyer;136,123,115-375

John Wilkenson;93,93,141-327

Shianne Boyer;114,115,87-316

Team records: South Glens Falls 15-1. Hudson Falls 0-4

