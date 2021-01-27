ROUNDUP: Fort Edward rolls past Lake George; South High tops Hudson Falls

FORT EDWARD 4, LAKE GEORGE 0
Site: Broadway Lanes and
Lake George Lanes & Games
Fort Edward (3,402)
Brenton DeLisle;221,201,233-655
Andrew Fish;193,182,198-573
Mark Humphreys;199,174,191-564
Edward Amell;149,185,212-546
Lake George (2,393)
Garrett Dunsmore;178,211,219-608
Robbie Orvasky;160,129,117-406
Rebecca Hawley;130,114,137-381
Dylon Lepine;117,103,122-342
Team records: Fort Edward 28-0. Lake George 7-17
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4,
HUDSON FALLS 0
Site: Kingpins Alley and Broadway Lanes
South Glens Falls (3,898)
Willis Bickford;243,250,237-730