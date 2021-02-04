Roundup: Fort Edward posts a pair of wins

Fort Edward picked up a couple of high school bowling victories in matched that were reported on Thursday.
FORT EDWARD 4, CORINTH 0
Site: Kingpin, South Glens Falls
Fort Edward (3,556)
Brenton DeLisle 204,225,268-697
Edward Amell 212,203,196-611
Dillon Perkins 180,177,229-586
Chris Yasko 181,202,189-572
Corinth (2,603)
Tyler Hall 166,202,179-547
Brayden Thompson 193,192,133-518
Rob Glogowski 116,170,125-411
Ricky Mandigo 144,138,113-395
Team records: Ft. Edward 44-0. Corinth 24-16
GRANVILLE 4, WHITEHALL 0
Site: Slate Valley Lanes and Whitehall Elks
Granville (2,938)
Jeff Juckett Jr 205,164,203-572
Ryan Kunen 203,214,144-561
Lane Mattison 161,190,142-493
Hanna Ingleston 133,187,160-480
Whitehall (1,516)
Kaleb Lyman 135,150,124-409
Mike Vandenburgh 115,129,141-385
Mel Vandenburgh 120,116,138-374
Shyla Longtin 113,129,106-348
Team records: Granville 24-8. Whitehall
HADLEY-LUZERNE 4, NORTH WARREN 0
Site: Lake George Lanes and Games
Hadley-Luzerne (2,713)
Kaylee Iverson 157,160,184-501
Garrett Carlton 212,101,202-515
Ethan Marsh 211,148,145-504
Damian Fisk 149,173,115-437
North Warren (2,440)
Alexis Hitchcock 140,144,176-460
Adam Matte 133,109,163-405
Carson Peet 145,145,148-438
Sean Jordan 183,123,121-427
Team records: Hadley-Luzerne 10-22. North Warren 12-24
STILLWATER 5, WATERFORD 0
Site: Hometown Lanes and Hilltop Bowl
Stillwater (3,236)
Devin Dickson 209,174,189-572
Alan Conklin 198,191,181-570
Tyler Hogan 189,173,184-546
Jacob Goman 160,209,133-502
Waterford (1,952)
Mackenzie Fletcher 123,109,140-372
Michael Baker 126,117,114-357
Katelyn Seguin 122,116,104-342
Matthew Palmer 90,104,130-324
Team records: Stillwater 32-8. Waterford 1-34
FORT EDWARD 4, WHITEHALL 0
Site: Broadway Lanes & Whitehall Elks
Fort Edward (3,649)