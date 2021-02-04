 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roundup: Fort Edward posts a pair of wins
0 comments
agate

Roundup: Fort Edward posts a pair of wins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fort Edward picked up a couple of high school bowling victories in matched that were reported on Thursday.

FORT EDWARD 4, CORINTH 0

Site: Kingpin, South Glens Falls

Fort Edward (3,556)

Brenton DeLisle 204,225,268-697

Edward Amell 212,203,196-611

Dillon Perkins 180,177,229-586

Chris Yasko 181,202,189-572

Corinth (2,603)

Tyler Hall 166,202,179-547

Brayden Thompson 193,192,133-518

Rob Glogowski 116,170,125-411

Ricky Mandigo 144,138,113-395

Team records: Ft. Edward 44-0. Corinth 24-16

GRANVILLE 4, WHITEHALL 0

Site: Slate Valley Lanes and Whitehall Elks

Granville (2,938)

Jeff Juckett Jr 205,164,203-572

Ryan Kunen 203,214,144-561

Lane Mattison 161,190,142-493

Hanna Ingleston 133,187,160-480

Whitehall (1,516)

Kaleb Lyman 135,150,124-409

Mike Vandenburgh 115,129,141-385

Mel Vandenburgh 120,116,138-374

Shyla Longtin 113,129,106-348

Team records: Granville 24-8. Whitehall

HADLEY-LUZERNE 4, NORTH WARREN 0

Site: Lake George Lanes and Games

Hadley-Luzerne (2,713)

Kaylee Iverson 157,160,184-501

Garrett Carlton 212,101,202-515

Ethan Marsh 211,148,145-504

Damian Fisk 149,173,115-437

North Warren (2,440)

Alexis Hitchcock 140,144,176-460

Adam Matte 133,109,163-405

Carson Peet 145,145,148-438

Sean Jordan 183,123,121-427

Team records: Hadley-Luzerne 10-22. North Warren 12-24

STILLWATER 5, WATERFORD 0

Site: Hometown Lanes and Hilltop Bowl

Stillwater (3,236)

Devin Dickson 209,174,189-572

Alan Conklin 198,191,181-570

Tyler Hogan 189,173,184-546

Jacob Goman 160,209,133-502

Waterford (1,952)

Mackenzie Fletcher 123,109,140-372

Michael Baker 126,117,114-357

Katelyn Seguin 122,116,104-342

Matthew Palmer 90,104,130-324

Team records: Stillwater 32-8. Waterford 1-34

FORT EDWARD 4, WHITEHALL 0

Site: Broadway Lanes & Whitehall Elks

Fort Edward (3,649)

Edward Amell 250,278,245-773

Brenton DeLisle 200,204,255-659

Dillon Perkins 167,211,245-623

Andrew Fish 181,157,268-606

Whitehall (2,339)

Dory Gosselin 152,175,134-461

Kaleb Lyman 118,179,134-431

Tim Lyons 173,131,107-411

Mike Vandenburgh 107,156,122-385

Team records: Fort Edward 40-0. Whitehall 3-25

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News